Fuel shortage: Wandayi cites technical hitch, assures normal supply within hours

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 — Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has attributed the recent fuel shortages reported at select petrol stations to a technical and administrative hitch, assuring Kenyans that the disruption is being resolved and normal supply will be restored within hours.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum said the temporary disruptions affected only isolated filling stations in parts of the country and were linked to challenges within the downstream petroleum supply chain.

“The temporary fuel supply challenges experienced in isolated filling stations arose from a technical and administrative hitch, which curtailed the optimal uptake of petroleum products by a few oil marketing companies,” the Ministry said.

Wandayi said the issue had since been resolved, with government working closely with industry stakeholders to restore full distribution.

“Fuel restocking in various filling stations is underway, and normal supply across the country will be attained by the end of the day today,” he said.

The reassurance follows reports of dry pumps at several petrol stations in Nairobi, which sparked concern among motorists and businesses over possible supply constraints.

However, the Ministry maintained that the country has sufficient fuel reserves and urged the public not to panic.

“The Ministry wishes to reassure Kenyans that the country has adequate fuel stocks. There should be no cause for alarm,” the statement added.

Wandayi reiterated the government’s commitment to safeguarding national energy security and ensuring a stable and uninterrupted supply of petroleum products to households, businesses, and industries.

The Ministry said it will continue monitoring the situation closely to prevent further disruptions in the fuel supply chain.