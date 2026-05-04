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Four Arrested After Failed Attempt to Steal Jet Fuel at Wilson Airport

The DCI said officers from the Kenya Airports Police Unit (KAPU) intercepted a suspicious vehicle within the airport precincts, uncovering what authorities described as a covert attempt to siphon and smuggle out jet fuel under the guise of routine airport activity.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 — Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested four suspects after foiling an attempted jet fuel theft at Wilson Airport, in a security operation targeting illegal siphoning of aviation fuel.

In a statement, the DCI said officers from the Kenya Airports Police Unit (KAPU) intercepted a suspicious vehicle within the airport precincts, uncovering what authorities described as a covert attempt to siphon and smuggle out jet fuel under the guise of routine airport activity.

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The vehicle, a white canter truck, was found carrying four drums, each containing 200 litres of jet fuel.

Detectives said preliminary investigations indicate the fuel had been siphoned from an aircraft undergoing maintenance at the NASD hangar.

The aircraft, operated by Airworks Aviation, was reportedly undergoing routine servicing at the time, which investigators believe provided cover for the suspected theft.

“Their plan to fly under the radar crashed, as the law caught up with the suspects before they could make their unauthorised exit,” the DCI said.

Authorities identified the alleged owner of the consignment, who was reportedly found without a valid airport gate pass.

The vehicle used to transport the fuel also lacked the required authorisation from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to ferry petroleum products.

All four suspects are currently in custody, undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment in court.

The impounded vehicle and the recovered fuel have been detained as exhibits as investigations continue.

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