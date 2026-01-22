Connect with us

Worldcoin Project activities raised concerns over processing of iris data captured via an orb scanner issuing users Worldcoin tokens valued at Sh7,000 in July/FILE

Kenya

ODPC Confirms Deletion of Kenyans’ Biometric Data by Worldcoin

The ODPC stated that Worldcoin had fully complied with government directives to delete iris scan data, which had prompted the suspension of its operations in Kenya in 2023.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 – The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) has confirmed the complete removal of biometric data collected from Kenyan citizens by Worldcoin’s parent company, Tools for Humanity.

In a public notice dated January 20, 2026, the ODPC stated that Worldcoin had fully complied with government directives to delete iris scan data, which had prompted the suspension of its operations in Kenya in 2023.

“Regarding the processing of Kenyans’ personal data by Tools for Humanity, we confirm that the data controller has deleted all biometric data previously collected from Kenyan citizens,” the commission said.

The confirmation followed a comprehensive compliance audit conducted to verify adherence to the Data Protection Act, 2019. Worldcoin had faced scrutiny after thousands of Kenyans exchanged biometric information for digital tokens, triggering a multi-agency government probe.

The ODPC emphasized that the deletion sets an important precedent for multinational digital firms operating in Kenya, reinforcing the application of Section 25 of the Data Protection Act, which governs personal data privacy.

While Worldcoin has expressed interest in resuming operations under a revised framework, the ODPC stressed that any future data processing must meet strict legal compliance requirements. This development comes as the government prepares to implement tighter regulations on cross-border data handling, which will be a key topic at the Data Privacy Conference 2026 in Mombasa.

