Mosiria warns of possible cartels behind night road accidents

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 25 – Nairobi County Chief Officer for Citizen Engagement Geoffrey Mosiria has raised concern over a recurring pattern of night-time road accidents in the city, warning of possible criminal involvement.

Mosiria said the accidents occur most frequently between Wednesday and Saturday nights, mainly around major roundabouts and key corridors such as Nyayo Stadium, Nyayo House, the former Globe Roundabout and the Southern Bypass.

The Chief Officer noted that in many cases, breakdown and towing operators arrive at accident scenes before ambulances or trained responders.

“There are growing reports that victims are robbed of their valuables before any rescue efforts are initiated. Only after this do the same individuals alert the police, who then call for ambulances,” Mosiria said.

He noted that the pattern raises serious concern and suggests the possible involvement of organised cartels exploiting night accidents for financial gain.

Mosiria called on the National Police Service and investigative agencies to urgently investigate the incidents and increase surveillance in high-risk areas.

“This consistent pattern raises serious concern and warrants thorough investigation. The repetition in timing, locations, and conduct of first responders suggests the possible involvement of organized cartels deliberately exploiting or engineering night accidents, particularly around roundabouts and major bypasses, for financial gain,” the Chief Officer said.