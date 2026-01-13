Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

business

Mbadi says Vodacom deal offers better value than NSE share price

“So again if you sold it especially local investors we would not attract sufficient hard currency and we would have lost out in the advantages of forex inflow in into the country,” Mbadi noted.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13 – National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has defended the decision by the government to sell a 15percent stake in Safaricom to Vodacom, saying it presents better value than the company’s current share price on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

Mbadi told a joint parliamentary committee that the terms offered to shareholders are more attractive than what investors would receive by trading the stock on the open market.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He explained that the government’s decision to avoid a second Safaricom IPO was driven by concerns over market saturation, pricing risks and the need to attract foreign currency inflows.

Speaking on the rationale behind the move, Mbadi noted that the government is already preparing to introduce another major state asset, the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), to the market. He warned that offering multiple large assets simultaneously could destabilise the market.

“We are already taking another major asset into the market which is the KPC. If we took this one also to the market that would lead to market saturation and it would hurt our pricing in the market,” the CS said.

He urged shareholders and regulators to assess the deal based on fundamentals, including future earnings and strategic positioning.

“So again if you sold it especially local investors we would not attract sufficient hard currency and we would have lost out in the advantages of forex inflow in into the country,” Mbadi added.

The government frames the move as non-tax revenue mobilisation, with proceeds serving as seed capital for the National Infrastructure Fund and the Sovereign Wealth Fund.

The government will receive Sh204.3 billion from selling 6.01B shares, reducing its ownership from 35% to 20% while retaining 2 board seats. The government included some conditions for the sale, including that Vodacom must consult the government before any expansions outside Kenya.

Vodafone Kenya will also pay the government Sh40.2B upfront for the right to collect dividends on the government’s remaining 20% stake, functioning as a dividend-secured loan expected to last roughly four years at current payout levels.

Currently, Vodafone Kenya is Safaricom’s largest shareholder, holding 16 billion shares, equivalent to 40 per cent.

The planned transaction will increase its stake to 55 per cent. The 15 per cent stake on sale, comprising 6,009,814,200 shares, is expected to generate about Sh240 billion, while the government will retain a 20 per cent stake representing 8,012,758,380 shares.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

BOTTOM-UP

Ruto criticizes Gachagua for encouraging armed youth mobilization

"I heard someone else the other day telling the youth, 'whenever I go somewhere, take clubs (rungu) and machetes (panga) and come protect me.'...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KeNHA moves to declutter Westlands–JKIA corridor in reconstruction plan

KeNHA has ordered the removal of billboards and temporary structures along the Westlands–JKIA corridor as part of a major reconstruction plan.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Craig the super tusker to live on: KWS begins taxidermy mount for public display

KWS has begun taxidermy preservation of Craig, the iconic Amboseli super tusker, following his death at 54, with his mount set for public education.

3 hours ago

Headlines

Govt defends South Lokichar Oil Plan as Parliament faces tight review deadline

“The joint development ensures optimal utilisation of infrastructure, including a shared central processing facility, and aligns with international industry best practice,” Wandayi told the...

3 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

Murkomen Leads Review of Correctional Services to Align with National Housing and Food Security Agenda

The department also resolved to fast-track the productive use of under-utilised prison land to boost food production, supporting the country’s food security agenda.

4 hours ago

Kenya

County Attorneys Condemn Nakuru High Court Orders Halting Engagement of Private Law Firms

The County Attorneys argue that the orders raise serious constitutional, procedural, and governance concerns, warning that they risk undermining devolution, due process, and access...

8 hours ago

Kenya

Zambia Prepares for 2026 Vote With Study Tour of Kenya’s IEBC

The visit comes at a critical moment for Zambia’s electoral system following recent constitutional amendments that introduced a Mixed Member Proportional Representation framework.

9 hours ago

Kenya

iShowSpeed Explains Drinking Cow Blood with Milk During Maasai Mara Visit

The gesture took place during his visit to a Maasai village, where he engaged in traditional activities and interacted closely with the community

11 hours ago