Kitale man abandons 120-hour tree-hugging to raise daughter’s fees after assault

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 — A man in Kitale was forced to abandon a planned 120-hour tree-hugging challenge aimed at raising school fees for his daughter after he was confronted and assaulted by locals, amid growing controversy over a viral trend sweeping the country.

The Kitale resident, identified as Wanyonyi, had vowed to cling to a tree in the town centre until he raised enough money to secure admission for his Grade 10 daughter, who had earlier been turned away from Joseph Girls Secondary School over unpaid fees.

Witnesses said members of the public confronted and assaulted him, accusing him of exploiting the now-popular tree-hugging challenge for personal gain, forcing him to abandon the protest before completing the target hours.

Police boss taken for medical review after tree-hugging incident

The incident sparked sharp political reactions, with Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi condemning the practice, saying it had degenerated into what he described as a “con game.”

“The issue of hugging trees has become a con game. So we must stop it, Kenyans,” Amisi said, warning against what he termed the exploitation of students’ hardships to solicit money from the public.

He added that genuine cases of need should be addressed through proper support mechanisms, including bursaries.

Refused support

Amisi said his remarks followed a visit to the scene, where he offered to support Wanyonyi’s family through a bursary programme, but the man declined the offer, saying he was seeking a more comprehensive solution.

The MP said the refusal angered him and that he later instructed youth in the area to remove the man from the site.

Earlier, Wanyonyi had explained that he was taking part in the challenge not only for his daughter but also on behalf of other families facing similar challenges.

“I am doing this not only on behalf of my daughter but also for other children in the Republic of Kenya. I am going to stay put,” he said.

The episode comes amid the rapid spread of tree-hugging challenges across Kenya after environmentalist Truphena Muthoni gained national attention in December by completing a 72-hour non-stop tree-hugging marathon in Nyeri County to promote environmental conservation.

While Muthoni’s feat was widely praised by environmental groups, copycat stunts have raised concerns among authorities and community leaders.

Health officials have also warned that prolonged tree-hugging poses serious medical risks. On January 15, the Ministry of Health cautioned the public against attempting such challenges without medical preparation, citing cases of dehydration, extreme fatigue and hospitalisation.

Concerns intensified further after an incident on January 20 in Kericho County, where a senior police officer was found hugging a tree inside a police station compound while on duty. Police said the officer appeared emotionally distressed and was referred for medical attention, describing the case as a welfare issue rather than a disciplinary matter.