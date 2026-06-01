Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ahmed Khalif was appointed Minister for Labour in January 2003 but died just 20 days later in a plane crash on January 24, 2003, while returning from a political event in Busia attended by then Vice-President Moody Awori/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

Wajir Stadium to be named after late Kibaki minister Ahmed Khalif, Ruto announces

President William Ruto has announced that the newly constructed Wajir Stadium will be named after the late Wajir West MP and former Labour Minister Ahmed Khalif in recognition of his public service and legacy.

Published

WAJI, Kenya, Jun 1 — The newly constructed Wajir Stadium will be named after the late Wajir West MP and former Labour Minister Ahmed Khalif, President William Ruto has announced, in what leaders described as a long-overdue recognition of his public service and contribution to the region.

Speaking during the 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations in Wajir County, President Ruto said the decision forms part of the government’s broader commitment to recognising national heroes and ensuring historically marginalised regions receive equitable development and recognition.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Head of State pledged to complete the facility to international standards and transform it into a major sporting and social hub for northern Kenya.

“I want to assure you that this stadium, which we have built in a short time, will be completed to international standards,” Ruto said.

“And after completing this stadium, just as you requested and I agree with you 100 percent, this facility will be called Ahmed Khalif Wajir Stadium.”

The announcement followed a request by Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi, who urged the government to honour Khalif’s legacy by naming the stadium after him.

“It will be a befitting tribute for the people of Wajir to name this magnificent facility the Honourable Ahmed Khalif Stadium,” the governor said.

Ahmed Khalif, who served as Wajir West MP on a NARC ticket during the early years of President Mwai Kibaki’s administration, remains one of the shortest-serving Cabinet ministers in Kenya’s history.

He was appointed Minister for Labour in January 2003 but died just 20 days later in a plane crash on January 24, 2003, while returning from a political event in Busia attended by then Vice-President Moody Awori.

Before entering elective politics, Khalif served as Secretary-General of the Committee of Muslims in Kenya, where he earned recognition as a respected community leader and advocate for civic participation and social justice.

Governor Abdullahi said naming the stadium after Khalif would preserve the memory of a leader who played a significant role in shaping Wajir’s political and social development.

He also called for greater recognition of other leaders from the region whose contributions helped advance development and representation in northern Kenya.

Beyond the stadium announcement, President Ruto reaffirmed several development commitments to Wajir County, including the expansion of Wajir Airport through the construction of a civilian terminal and plans to establish the University of Wajir.

The President said resources had already been allocated for the airport project and pledged that the civilian terminal would be completed before the end of the year to improve connectivity and stimulate economic activity.

He described the projects as part of a wider national agenda aimed at integrating historically underserved regions into Kenya’s economic transformation.

“Wajir is not the edge of Kenya — Wajir is Kenya. North Eastern is Kenya, and Kenya belongs to all of us,” Ruto said.

“No community should ever be considered peripheral to our national story.”

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto offers historic apology to Northern Kenya over years of State negle

WAJIR, Kenya, Jun 1-President William Ruto has issued a formal apology to the people of Northern Kenya for decades of State-sanctioned marginalisation and neglect...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL DISASTER

Police Clash With Nanyuki Protesters Over Proposed Ebola Facility as Tensions Escalate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 — Anti-riot police clashed with hundreds of protesters in Nanyuki on Monday as demonstrations against a proposed Ebola quarantine and...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto pledges to end Northern Kenya’s historical exclusion and discrimination

President William Ruto has pledged to end decades of discrimination and exclusion in Northern Kenya, announcing education, identity card, healthcare, and youth empowerment reforms...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF cordon off Laikipia Air Base as hundreds protest planned Ebola facility

Hundreds of Nanyuki residents staged a peaceful protest against plans to establish an Ebola quarantine facility at Laikipia Airbase as legal and political opposition...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto announces Sh5bn Livestock Investment Company plan for 21 ASAL counties

President William Ruto has unveiled a Sh5 billion livestock investment company initiative targeting 350,000 pastoralists across 21 ASAL counties to boost value addition, markets,...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto orders integration of Madrasa and Duksi into basic education system

President William Ruto has directed the Ministry of Education to begin consultations on integrating Madrasa, Duksi and pastoral instruction into Kenya’s basic education system...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wajir elders to gift President Ruto 100 camels after historic Madaraka Day celebrations

Wajir elders will present President William Ruto with 100 camels as a cultural tribute following historic Madaraka Day celebrations hosted in Wajir, with leaders...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Madaraka Day 2026: President Ruto leads historic national celebrations in Wajir

President William Ruto leads 2026 Madaraka Day celebrations in Wajir, the first time the national event is being held in North Eastern Kenya.

8 hours ago