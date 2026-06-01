Wajir Stadium to be named after late Kibaki minister Ahmed Khalif, Ruto announces

WAJI, Kenya, Jun 1 — The newly constructed Wajir Stadium will be named after the late Wajir West MP and former Labour Minister Ahmed Khalif, President William Ruto has announced, in what leaders described as a long-overdue recognition of his public service and contribution to the region.

Speaking during the 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations in Wajir County, President Ruto said the decision forms part of the government’s broader commitment to recognising national heroes and ensuring historically marginalised regions receive equitable development and recognition.

The Head of State pledged to complete the facility to international standards and transform it into a major sporting and social hub for northern Kenya.

“I want to assure you that this stadium, which we have built in a short time, will be completed to international standards,” Ruto said.

“And after completing this stadium, just as you requested and I agree with you 100 percent, this facility will be called Ahmed Khalif Wajir Stadium.”

The announcement followed a request by Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi, who urged the government to honour Khalif’s legacy by naming the stadium after him.

“It will be a befitting tribute for the people of Wajir to name this magnificent facility the Honourable Ahmed Khalif Stadium,” the governor said.

Ahmed Khalif, who served as Wajir West MP on a NARC ticket during the early years of President Mwai Kibaki’s administration, remains one of the shortest-serving Cabinet ministers in Kenya’s history.

He was appointed Minister for Labour in January 2003 but died just 20 days later in a plane crash on January 24, 2003, while returning from a political event in Busia attended by then Vice-President Moody Awori.

Before entering elective politics, Khalif served as Secretary-General of the Committee of Muslims in Kenya, where he earned recognition as a respected community leader and advocate for civic participation and social justice.

Governor Abdullahi said naming the stadium after Khalif would preserve the memory of a leader who played a significant role in shaping Wajir’s political and social development.

He also called for greater recognition of other leaders from the region whose contributions helped advance development and representation in northern Kenya.

Beyond the stadium announcement, President Ruto reaffirmed several development commitments to Wajir County, including the expansion of Wajir Airport through the construction of a civilian terminal and plans to establish the University of Wajir.

The President said resources had already been allocated for the airport project and pledged that the civilian terminal would be completed before the end of the year to improve connectivity and stimulate economic activity.

He described the projects as part of a wider national agenda aimed at integrating historically underserved regions into Kenya’s economic transformation.

“Wajir is not the edge of Kenya — Wajir is Kenya. North Eastern is Kenya, and Kenya belongs to all of us,” Ruto said.

“No community should ever be considered peripheral to our national story.”