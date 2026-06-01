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The Head of State arrived at the 10,000-seater stadium shortly after 8am to preside over the celebrations, which have drawn thousands of residents, leaders, diplomats and invited guests from across the country/Screengrab

NATIONAL NEWS

Madaraka Day 2026: President Ruto leads historic national celebrations in Wajir

President William Ruto leads 2026 Madaraka Day celebrations in Wajir, the first time the national event is being held in North Eastern Kenya.

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WAJIR, Kenya, June 1 – President William Ruto is leading the 2026 Madaraka Day celebrations at the newly constructed Wajir Stadium, marking a historic milestone for the North Eastern region which is hosting a national event for the first time.

The Head of State arrived at the 10,000-seater stadium shortly after 8am to preside over the celebrations, which have drawn thousands of residents, leaders, diplomats and invited guests from across the country.

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This year’s Madaraka Day celebrations are being held under the theme “Education, Skills and the Future,” with a focus on learning, innovation, technical training and skills development as key drivers of Kenya’s economic transformation.

The choice of Wajir as host county is being viewed as a significant symbol of national integration and inclusive development, with the government positioning the event as recognition of the region’s growing role in the country’s social and economic agenda.

Historic first

Wajir becomes the first county in the North Eastern region to host a national Madaraka Day celebration since Kenya attained self-rule in 1963.

The event caps months of preparations that have transformed parts of Wajir Town through extensive infrastructure upgrades, including road rehabilitation, street lighting installations, water connectivity projects and renovations at Wajir International Airport.

On Sunday, President Ruto commissioned several development projects in the county, among them electricity connectivity programmes and infrastructure initiatives aimed at enhancing access to services and boosting economic activity in the region.

The government says the investments are part of a broader strategy to unlock the economic potential of the arid and semi-arid counties while improving living standards for local communities.

The celebrations will feature military displays, cultural performances and addresses from national leaders before President Ruto delivers the Madaraka Day speech outlining the government’s priorities on education, skills development, job creation and economic growth.

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