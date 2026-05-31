Ruto Pledges Sh100 Million Matching Fund to Boost Rhino Ark Conservation Efforts

NAIROBI, Kenya May 31 – President William Ruto has pledged a Sh100 million matching fund to support the Rhino Ark endowment, reinforcing government efforts to conserve Kenya’s critical water towers.

The President made the commitment while gracing this year’s Rhino Charge, an annual off-road 4×4 competition that raises funds for conservation initiatives across the country.

The matching fund is expected to strengthen ongoing conservation programmes aimed at protecting Kenya’s mountain ecosystems, which are vital sources of water for millions of citizens.

The Rhino Charge supports the work of the Rhino Ark Kenya Charitable Trust, which focuses on safeguarding the country’s “water towers” through fencing, restoration, and ecosystem protection projects.

This year’s Rhino Charge has received significant sponsorship support of KES 114 million from M-PESA Foundation and Safaricom PLC. Out of the total sponsorship, M-PESA Foundation, the social impact arm of Safaricom, committed KES 94 million towards supporting Rhino Ark conservation activities.

This includes the fencing and protection of the Mount Elgon Forest (Suam Block), as well as the restoration of the Mau Forest Complex across Narok, Kericho, and Bomet counties.

The Rhino Charge is an annual off-road 4×4 competition held in Kenya that raises funds to support the activities of the Rhino Ark Kenya Charitable Trust, an NGO dedicated to the conservation and protection of Kenya’s mountain range ecosystems, popularly known as the “Water Towers.”