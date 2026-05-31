Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Ruto Pledges Sh100 Million Matching Fund to Boost Rhino Ark Conservation Efforts

The Rhino Charge is an annual off-road 4×4 competition held in Kenya that raises funds to support the activities of the Rhino Ark Kenya Charitable Trust, an NGO dedicated to the conservation and protection of Kenya’s mountain range ecosystems, popularly known as the “Water Towers.”

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 31 – President William Ruto has pledged a Sh100 million matching fund to support the Rhino Ark endowment, reinforcing government efforts to conserve Kenya’s critical water towers.

The President made the commitment while gracing this year’s Rhino Charge, an annual off-road 4×4 competition that raises funds for conservation initiatives across the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The matching fund is expected to strengthen ongoing conservation programmes aimed at protecting Kenya’s mountain ecosystems, which are vital sources of water for millions of citizens.

The Rhino Charge supports the work of the Rhino Ark Kenya Charitable Trust, which focuses on safeguarding the country’s “water towers” through fencing, restoration, and ecosystem protection projects.

This year’s Rhino Charge has received significant sponsorship support of KES 114 million from M-PESA Foundation and Safaricom PLC. Out of the total sponsorship, M-PESA Foundation, the social impact arm of Safaricom, committed KES 94 million towards supporting Rhino Ark conservation activities.

This includes the fencing and protection of the Mount Elgon Forest (Suam Block), as well as the restoration of the Mau Forest Complex across Narok, Kericho, and Bomet counties.

The Rhino Charge is an annual off-road 4×4 competition held in Kenya that raises funds to support the activities of the Rhino Ark Kenya Charitable Trust, an NGO dedicated to the conservation and protection of Kenya’s mountain range ecosystems, popularly known as the “Water Towers.”

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

World

Kipyegon, Kioko Clinch Titles at Inaugural Kitui Green Run Half Marathon

The run, dubbed “Running for Rain,” aims to raise awareness on environmental conservation and water harvesting, particularly in arid and semi-arid regions such as...

and 10 minutes ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

ODM factions hold parallel rallies in Machakos and Kisumu

The Linda Mwananchi faction will begin its activities in Machakos County, where leaders and supporters are expected to attend a church service at AIC...

and 2 hours ago

Ebola Alert

Kenya confirms 16 Ebola suspected cases are negative

“I want to reassure all Kenyans that as of May 29th, we do not have any confirmed cases of Ebola Virus Disease within our...

and 2 hours ago

crime

Police Recover 22 Stolen Phones, Arrest Two in Nairobi CBD After Online Tip-Off

Acting on the report, police launched an investigation and used mobile tracking technology to trace the phone’s signal to a building near Khoja Stage...

6 hours ago

crime

‘MC Adek Tatu,’ arrested in Mombasa over viral inflammatory posts

The offensive content, which was published on the suspect's Facebook account (MC Adek Tatu), has since gone viral across various social media platforms, threatening...

and 15 hours ago

Kenya

Wetang’ula rebukes Youthful Politicians Against Turning Funerals Into Political Battlegrounds

Wetang'ula further said it was against African cultural values for politicians to turn funerals into battlegrounds for political supremacy.

17 hours ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Sifuna Escalates Anti-Ruto Campaign, Citing failing Schools safety, and Economic Pain

"We are also here in Bungoma during a time of national mourning following the tragedy at Utumishi School,” he continued. “Reports indicate that 200...

17 hours ago

crime

Police Use of Force Under Scrutiny as IPOA Probes Killings

"Investigations into the legality, proportionality, and command responsibility surrounding the use of force during the demonstrations remain ongoing. Further analysis of witness statements and...

21 hours ago