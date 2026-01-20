Kericho OCS taken for medical check after tree-hugging incident at station

KASIPUL, Kenya, Jan 20 — The Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Sossiot Police Station in Kericho County has been referred for medical attention after he was found hugging a tree while on duty, with his superiors saying he appeared depressed and emotionally distressed.

The officer, identified as Chief Inspector Kennedy Wanjala, was discovered on Tuesday morning embracing a tree inside the station compound while in full uniform, in an incident that drew a crowd of curious members of the public.

According to an official police report recorded under OB No. 15/20/01/2025 at 10.45am, the Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) and the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer (SCCIO) in Belgut were alerted by officers on routine duty that the OCS had engaged in what was described as a “tree-hugging challenge” within the station.

Senior officers visited the scene and confirmed that Chief Inspector Wanjala was indeed hugging a tree inside the station grounds.

“He was disengaged from the tree and escorted away after attracting a large number of members of the public,” the report circulated on Tuesday stated.

Police said that after he was spoken to, the senior officer appeared emotionally distressed and was advised to seek medical attention.

“After being talked to, he appeared depressed and requires medical attention,” the report adds, noting that a follow-up assessment report will be filed.

The unusual incident comes against the backdrop of a growing wave of tree-hugging challenges across the country, sparked by environmental conservationist Truphena Muthoni, who recently drew national attention after completing a 72-hour non-stop tree-hugging marathon in Nyeri County on December 11.

Tree hugging contest

The feat, which surpassed her previous 48-hour record, was hailed by environmental groups as a powerful statement for climate activism and forest conservation, and is set to be submitted to global record-certifying bodies for verification.

“This record is not just for me — it is for our trees, our climate, and our future,” Muthoni said after completing the challenge, describing it as a symbolic call to action against deforestation and climate change.

However, health authorities have since raised concerns about the risks associated with prolonged tree-hugging challenges.

On January 15, the Ministry of Health warned the public against engaging in strenuous physical stunts without proper medical preparation.

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni cautioned that prolonged tree hugging can pose serious health risks, citing cases in which participants collapsed and required hospitalisation due to dehydration and extreme fatigue.

“Tree hugging may look harmless, but when done for long hours it becomes physically demanding and potentially dangerous,” she said, urging participants to undergo medical check-ups and proper training before attempting such activities.

Her remarks followed the collapse of Pastor James “Jimmy” Irungu from Murang’a County, who was hospitalised earlier this month after attempting an 80-hour tree-hugging marathon.

Police in Kericho said the Sossiot incident is being treated primarily as a health and welfare matter rather than a disciplinary issue, as the officer undergoes medical evaluation.