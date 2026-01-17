Connect with us

Over 2,000 youths in Kirinyaga get funding, TVET sponsorship in new drive

More than 2,000 youths in Kirinyaga County will benefit from a Sh15 million empowerment program launched by Woman Rep Njeri Maina to support skills training and business funding.

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Jan 17 — More than 2,000 youths in Kirinyaga County are set to benefit from a Sh15 million skills and empowerment programme launched by Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina in Kutus, Kirinyaga Central Constituency.

The initiative, dubbed the Tupange Kesho Program, is being implemented through the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF), a grant facility that supports youth, women and persons with disabilities through non-repayable funding for income-generating projects.

Under the programme, Sh10 million has been disbursed to youth groups across the county, with individual groups receiving between Sh100,000 and Sh300,000.

An additional Sh5.85 million will sponsor 500 youths to fully enrol in TVET institutions through the INNET Programme, in partnership with Equity Bank.

Speaking during the launch, Njeri said the initiative aims to empower youth economically, reduce unemployment, and steer young people away from dependency on political handouts.

She also urged youths to register as voters, participate in leadership, and vie for elective positions.

Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango and Barangwi MCA David Mathenge lauded the programme, saying it will have a lasting impact on youth empowerment.

Mathenge called on the county government to reinstate bursaries to support learners, citing the challenges faced by students last year.

The programme targets youths across all 20 wards in Kirinyaga County, positioning them as key drivers of development and future leadership.

