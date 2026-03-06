Ruto reveals he funded Eldoret Concert through Sports Ministry after Ng’eno’s all

Connect with us

NAROK, Kenya, Mar 6 — President William Ruto has revealed that he tapped funds from the Ministry of Sports to support a major artistes’ concert in Eldoret after a persistent appeal from the late Johanna Ng’eno.

Speaking during Ng’eno’s funeral service in Narok County, Ruto recounted how the outspoken legislator repeatedly tried to reach him while seeking financial backing for the event, prompting the President to eventually return the call.

According to Ruto, it was unusual for the MP to contact him several times in quick succession, which made him suspect something urgent had come up.

“It was unusual for Ng’eno to look for me that many times. He looked for me three, four times, and even more, until I knew there was a problem,” the President said.

When he finally reached him, Ng’eno explained that he had organized a major celebration for artistes in Eldoret expected to attract about 20,000 people, but needed government support to make it successful.

Ruto said the MP informed him that the event had already been planned and was scheduled to take place within two days.

Ministry support

Ng’eno, however, responded saying he actually needed Sh30 million for the event.

“He told me, ‘It’s not Sh20 million, it’s Sh30 million,’” the President added, drawing laughter from mourners.

Ruto said he ultimately intervened by directing the Ministry of Sports to work with the legislator and support the concert using funds from the ministry’s budget so that the artistes could benefit from the initiative.

“In the end, I had to make several efforts and directed the Ministry of Sports to work with him so that the artists could be supported,” he said.

The President described Ng’eno as a passionate champion of creatives who had volunteered his time and energy to advance the welfare of artistes across the country.

Ruto noted that the lawmaker remained committed to supporting the creative sector even in the days leading to his death.

“Because he took up that responsibility and volunteered to help the artists, even at the time of his death he had gone to assist artists in Endebess. Johanna Ng’eno deserves recognition,” he said.

To sustain the initiative, the President announced that the government will commit Sh20 million annually for the next five years to support concerts and programmes aimed at empowering artistes.

Ruto also praised Ng’eno for his dedication to public service, noting that the late legislator had made significant contributions to development in Emurua Dikirr Constituency and was widely known for his bold leadership and sacrifices for his constituents.

The President extended his condolences to Ng’eno’s family and the people of Narok County, saying the country had lost a courageous leader who was deeply committed to serving his people.

