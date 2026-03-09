TI-Kenya Report: Political elites undermining leadership integrity framework

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 — A new report by Transparency International Kenya has revealed a persistent gap between the constitutional ideals of leadership and integrity and the realities of political practice in Kenya, attributing the disconnect largely to the influence and interests of political elites.

The report, titled Political Economy Analysis of the Leadership and Integrity Vetting Framework in Kenya, was launched Monday and examines why Kenya’s leadership integrity mechanisms have struggled to meet the aspirations of the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

TI-Kenya noted the gap between constitutional principles and political practice stems from the prioritisation of elite political interests and informal power dynamics that frequently override formal institutional processes.

“The gap between constitutional principles and practice results from the nature of Kenya’s politics, and specifically the prioritisation of the interests of political elites, and how this shapes the practice of politics,” the organisation said in a statement accompanying the report.

The analysis found that the executive branch continues to wield significant influence over high-level public appointments despite constitutional reforms designed to decentralise authority.

Although the Constitution established devolved governance and independent commissions to limit centralised power, the report notes that the presidency still exercises both formal and informal control over appointments.

Nominations, it says, are often shaped by political considerations such as rewarding allies, maintaining governing coalitions, balancing ethno-regional interests, and securing electoral support.

Data gathered during the study suggests that many nominees appear before parliamentary committees, county assemblies, or vetting panels after the political outcome has already been determined.

“In this environment, rejecting a nominee is perceived as a political act challenging executive authority — something few have the courage to do,” the report states.

Paperwork over meaningful scrutiny

TI-Kenya also found that vetting procedures for public officials tend to prioritise compliance with documentation requirements rather than meaningful scrutiny of ethical conduct or leadership values.

Candidates typically present documents such as tax compliance certificates, wealth declarations, and certificates of good conduct.

However, the report says little effort is made to verify the authenticity of these documents or to examine candidates’ track records on integrity, accountability, and leadership ethics.

According to the organisation, this weakens implementation of Chapter Six of the Constitution, which outlines the standards of leadership and integrity expected of public officials.

Public participation in vetting processes, though legally required, is also often treated as a procedural formality rather than a genuine avenue for citizen input.

“Public participation mechanisms exist, but they are widely perceived as events conducted to ‘tick boxes’ just to show that the public was invited,” TI-Kenya said.

As a result, public petitions or concerns raised during vetting rarely influence final decisions.

Enforcement constraints

The report further highlights a structural challenge in enforcing integrity requirements for elective positions.

While Chapter Six outlines ethical and moral standards for public office holders, these are often overshadowed by the legal principle of presumption of innocence.

In practice, individuals facing investigations or allegations of wrongdoing can run for office or secure appointments unless they have been convicted and exhausted all appeal processes.

TI-Kenya argues that this interpretation significantly narrows the practical enforcement of constitutional integrity standards.

The report also notes that key oversight institutions — including the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Public Service Commission, Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the Judiciary of Kenya — often operate independently with limited coordination.

According to TI-Kenya, these bodies rarely share information and sometimes compete despite having complementary mandates in enforcing integrity standards.

Resource constraints and political pressure further limit their effectiveness, creating what the report describes as a “fragmented accountability ecosystem.”

Barriers

The study also highlights systemic barriers faced by women, youth, and persons with disabilities (PWDs) in accessing leadership positions.

Women nominees often face disproportionate scrutiny during vetting, with questioning that may damage their reputations. Male-dominated vetting panels and informal practices such as gatekeeping and sexual harassment also hinder women’s participation.

PWDs encounter accessibility challenges and tokenistic representation without adequate institutional support, while young candidates often struggle with experience thresholds that limit their eligibility for leadership roles.

TI-Kenya proposes several reforms to strengthen leadership integrity in Kenya, including stronger judicial interpretation of constitutional integrity provisions.

The organisation urged the Judiciary to continue issuing decisive rulings that promote the progressive enforcement of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

It also called for closer collaboration and information sharing among oversight institutions to improve scrutiny of individuals seeking public office.

Parliament and county assemblies were urged to establish vetting procedures insulated from political influence and to give greater weight to submissions from oversight agencies and the public.

Additionally, TI-Kenya encouraged civil society organisations, the media, religious institutions and professional bodies to intensify civic awareness campaigns and mobilise public demand for accountability.

Founded in 1999, Transparency International Kenya is a national civil society organisation dedicated to promoting transparency, accountability and integrity in both the public and private sectors.