Boniface Mwangi takes on President Ruto for turning Kenya into ‘private property’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 — Activist Boniface Mwangi has sharply criticized President William Ruto, accusing him of turning the country into his “private property” through alleged business interests and government programs that he claims benefit a small circle of allies.

Speaking during an interview on Capital in the Morning on Tuesday, Mwangi alleged that the current administration is consolidating economic and political control through key industries and state-backed projects.

Mwangi claimed that interests connected to the president in companies such as Bamburi Cement and Devki Group are benefiting from government initiatives, including the affordable housing program, which he said is partly funded by the controversial housing levy and implemented on public land to benefit private actors.

“He’s turning the entire country into his private property,” Mwangi said.

“You are contributing to housing projects built on public land, but the money is not necessarily going to the National Treasury.”

During the interview, Mwangi questioned the origins of the president’s wealth, contrasting his own career, which spans photography, creative spaces, and small businesses, with Ruto’s lifelong political trajectory.

“How does someone who has only held political positions his entire life become a billionaire?” Mwangi asked.

“I have written a CV many times and applied for jobs. Let him share his CV.”

The activist also criticized what he described as excessive taxation and punitive government policies, citing recent road safety enforcement measures and automated traffic cameras as examples of fines that disproportionately target ordinary citizens.

“The government is broke and trying to find money everywhere,” he said. “You can’t enforce common sense through fines.”

Mwangi rejected claims that his activism is financially motivated, dismissing accusations that he is a “commercial activist” and insisting there is no evidence of undisclosed funding to criticize the government.

He emphasized his belief in “people power”, asserting that sovereignty ultimately rests with citizens under Kenya’s Constitution. He cited youth-led protests in 2024 against the controversial Finance Bill as an example of citizens reclaiming their democratic voice.

“People power means the country belongs to its citizens,” he said.

Mwangi, who has previously contested elective office and declared interest in the 2027 presidential race, outlined a platform centered on anti-corruption, social services, and governance reforms, including free healthcare and education, expanded access to clean water, and stronger accountability for corruption.

He argued that reforming the country requires a coalition of leaders rather than a single individual.

“No one person has all the answers,” he said.

“Saving this country will require a coalition based on shared values, not individual ambition.”

Mwangi added that his goal in public life is to restore dignity to citizens and ensure government serves the people.

“I want to bring back a life of dignity to every Kenyan,” he said.

“Leadership should not be about being a master of the people, but about being a servant.”