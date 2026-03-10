Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Speaking during an interview on Capital in the Morning on Tuesday, Mwangi alleged that the current administration is consolidating economic and political control through key industries and state-backed projects/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

Boniface Mwangi takes on President Ruto for turning Kenya into ‘private property’

Activist Boniface Mwangi criticizes President William Ruto over alleged business interests and government programs benefiting a small elite, advocates people-powered governance and anti-corruption reforms ahead of the 2027 elections.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 — Activist Boniface Mwangi has sharply criticized President William Ruto, accusing him of turning the country into his “private property” through alleged business interests and government programs that he claims benefit a small circle of allies.

Speaking during an interview on Capital in the Morning on Tuesday, Mwangi alleged that the current administration is consolidating economic and political control through key industries and state-backed projects.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Mwangi claimed that interests connected to the president in companies such as Bamburi Cement and Devki Group are benefiting from government initiatives, including the affordable housing program, which he said is partly funded by the controversial housing levy and implemented on public land to benefit private actors.

“He’s turning the entire country into his private property,” Mwangi said.

“You are contributing to housing projects built on public land, but the money is not necessarily going to the National Treasury.”

During the interview, Mwangi questioned the origins of the president’s wealth, contrasting his own career, which spans photography, creative spaces, and small businesses, with Ruto’s lifelong political trajectory.

“How does someone who has only held political positions his entire life become a billionaire?” Mwangi asked.

“I have written a CV many times and applied for jobs. Let him share his CV.”

The activist also criticized what he described as excessive taxation and punitive government policies, citing recent road safety enforcement measures and automated traffic cameras as examples of fines that disproportionately target ordinary citizens.

“The government is broke and trying to find money everywhere,” he said. “You can’t enforce common sense through fines.”

Mwangi rejected claims that his activism is financially motivated, dismissing accusations that he is a “commercial activist” and insisting there is no evidence of undisclosed funding to criticize the government.

He emphasized his belief in “people power”, asserting that sovereignty ultimately rests with citizens under Kenya’s Constitution. He cited youth-led protests in 2024 against the controversial Finance Bill as an example of citizens reclaiming their democratic voice.

“People power means the country belongs to its citizens,” he said.

Mwangi, who has previously contested elective office and declared interest in the 2027 presidential race, outlined a platform centered on anti-corruption, social services, and governance reforms, including free healthcare and education, expanded access to clean water, and stronger accountability for corruption.

He argued that reforming the country requires a coalition of leaders rather than a single individual.

“No one person has all the answers,” he said.

“Saving this country will require a coalition based on shared values, not individual ambition.”

Mwangi added that his goal in public life is to restore dignity to citizens and ensure government serves the people.

“I want to bring back a life of dignity to every Kenyan,” he said.

“Leadership should not be about being a master of the people, but about being a servant.”

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Boniface Mwangi proposes public hangings for corrupt officials in push for people-centred leadership

Activist and presidential hopeful Boniface Mwangi proposes public hangings for officials convicted of corruption, criticizes President Ruto’s policies, and calls for youth participation and...

4 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KECOBO invites public feedback on proposed Copyright and Related Rights Bill

KECOBO invites creators, stakeholders, and the public to submit feedback on the Proposed Copyright and Related Rights Bill, 2026, to strengthen Kenya’s intellectual property...

59 minutes ago

County News

9 arrested as police crack down on phone snatching networks in Nakuru

Nakuru police arrested nine suspects in Shoppers Paradise and Sokoni, Kaptembwa, seizing stolen mobile phones, electronic equipment, and bhang in an intelligence-led operation.

2 hours ago

County News

14 dead, 16 injured as truck rams crowd at motorcycle crash scene in Webuye

Fourteen people have died and 16 others were seriously injured after a trailer rammed into residents gathered at a motorcycle crash scene along the...

3 hours ago

Aviation

KCAA: Petrol station near Nairobi’s JKIA passed aviation safety review

KCAA says a petrol station under construction near JKIA’s flight path along Mombasa Road underwent full technical review and meets aviation safety regulations.

3 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto, UDA–ODM MPs to assess 10-Point Agenda, NADCO Report implementation status

The joint PG meeting will serve as a follow-up to the inaugural joint session held on August 18, 2025, which was attended by President...

6 hours ago
ODM coalition with UDA 2027 will reshape the political landscape ahead of the 2027 polls. ODM coalition with UDA 2027 will reshape the political landscape ahead of the 2027 polls.

Headlines

No amount of distractions will pull us backwards, Oburu says

Senator Sifuna said yesterday that the agreement ended on Saturday 7th, I want to tell him that he suffers from memory issues… the agreement...

7 hours ago

Headlines

Political Agreements Must Serve the People, Not Fixed Timelines

"The only texts that cannot be amended are religious scriptures. Political agreements, on the other hand, exist to serve the people and must evolve...

7 hours ago