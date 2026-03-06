Ruto pledges Sh100mn for annual concert started by Johanna Ng’eno

NAROK, Kenya, Mar 6 — President William Ruto has committed Sh20 million annually for the next five years to support an initiative started by the late Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng’eno aimed at empowering artistes through concerts and creative industry events.

Speaking during Ng’eno’s funeral service in Narok County, the President said the Ministry of Sports will work with other relevant agencies to sustain programmes that promote artists and nurture Kenya’s creative economy.

Ruto made the pledge while recounting how the outspoken legislator persistently tried to reach him while seeking financial support for a major event for artistes.

According to the President, Ng’eno called him several times in a short span, something he said was unusual for the MP.

“It was unusual for Ng’eno to look for me that many times. He looked for me three, four times, and even more, until I knew there was a problem,” Ruto said on Friday.

The President told mourners that Ng’eno had attempted to reach him about six times, prompting him to return the call to understand what the issue was.

When he finally spoke to him, the MP explained that he had organised a major celebration for artistes in Eldoret expected to attract about 20,000 people.

Ruto said the lawmaker informed him that the event had already been planned and was scheduled to take place within two days.

“I asked Ng’eno, ‘You are asking for Sh20 million and giving me only two days’ notice. Where will I get that money from?’” the President recalled.

Ng’eno, however, responded saying he actually need Sh30 million to fund the event.

“He told me, ‘It’s not Sh20 million, it’s Sh30 million,’” Ruto added, drawing laughter from mourners.

Sports ministry funding

The President said he eventually intervened and directed the Ministry of Sports to work with the MP to ensure the artistes received support.

“In the end, I had to make several efforts and directed the Ministry of Sports to work with him so that the artists could be supported,” he said.

Ruto described Ng’eno as a passionate champion of creatives who had volunteered his time and energy to advance the welfare of artistes.

He noted that the legislator remained committed to supporting the creative sector even in the days leading to his death.

“Because he took up that responsibility and volunteered to help the artists, even at the time of his death he had gone to assist artists in Endebess. Johanna Ng’eno deserves recognition,” he said.

The President said the government’s five-year commitment will help sustain initiatives that bring together artists and provide opportunities for them to showcase their talent.

Ruto also praised Ng’eno’s dedication to public service, saying the late MP had made significant contributions to Emurua Dikirr Constituency and was widely known for the sacrifices he made for his people.

He noted that the outspoken legislator had worked closely with the national government to advance development projects, including the establishment of technical training institutions.

The President extended his condolences to Ng’eno’s family and the people of Narok County, saying the country had lost a bold and committed leader.

“Kenya has lost a leader who was deeply committed to serving his constituents,” he said.