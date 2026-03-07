Ruto’s sustained outreach to Ukambani leaders raises questions over Kalonzo’s influence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 — Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is facing mounting pressure in Ukambani as influential leaders and grassroots actors increasingly shift their loyalties.

Recent political moves by county leaders and emerging parties have exposed cracks in his traditional support base, raising questions about his ability to consolidate the region ahead of the 2027 elections.

In the latest development, President William Ruto on Friday hosted forty Kitui Members of the County Assembly at State House Nairobi in a meeting led by Kitui County Assembly Speaker Kevin Kinengo Katisya.

Ruto said the engagement was part of broader efforts to promote inclusive governance across the country.

“The bedrock of a united nation is inclusive governance and the equitable distribution of resources across all parts of the country,” the President said.

He added that his administration was engaging leaders from across the country to ensure equitable development.

“We are working with leaders from all over Kenya to ensure that no citizen and no region is left behind as we advance our national transformation agenda,” he stated.

According to the President, discussions with the Kitui MCAs focused on accelerating key development priorities in the county, including dam construction and rehabilitation to address water challenges, major road projects, affordable housing, modern markets and student hostels.

Other priorities included the last-mile electricity connectivity programme and the issuance of title deeds to resolve longstanding land ownership issues.

The meeting came just days after Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse led leaders from the Maendeleo Chap Chap party and other community figures to State House for talks with the President—moves that have drawn attention in Ukambani’s shifting political landscape.

These developments have highlighted the growing appeal of alternative political voices within the region.

At the centre of this shift is Dr. Augustus Muli, leader of the National Liberal Party (NLP), who has positioned the party as a rising political force in Ukambani.

NLP has steadily gained visibility by defending its political space through the courts, embedding itself in county assemblies and mobilizing at the grassroots with what Dr. Muli describes as an “onslaught on unproductive leadership.”

The party now claims more than half a million registered members across the wider Ukambani region, a figure that underscores its growing organisational reach.

Its influence is also bolstered by the backing of the Anzauni clan—one of the largest and most influential clans in Ukambani—giving the party deep cultural and community roots.

Several political heavyweights from the region—including Charity Ngilu, Alfred Mutua, Johnstone Muthama, David Musila, Jonathan Mueke, Nimrod Mbai and Penina Malonza—have joined a growing list of leaders resisting what they describe as the monopolization of Ukambani politics.

Many of them are currently aligned with or supporting President Ruto’s administration.

Analysts say that while the President has intensified efforts to engage Ukambani leaders, Kalonzo has instead warned those interacting with State House against what he views as political betrayal.

Critics argue that this approach risks alienating potential allies and could deepen his isolation as emerging actors such as Dr. Muli and the NLP continue to expand their influence.

Political observers caution that Kalonzo’s presidential ambitions may remain fragile unless he rebuilds consensus within Ukambani and finds a way to engage both established and emerging political players.

With these shifting dynamics, the question now is whether Kalonzo will recalibrate his strategy—by rebuilding alliances and strengthening unity at home—or continue to walk a largely solitary political path as rivals steadily gain ground in his traditional stronghold.