Kenya

EACC Arrests Former High Court Judge Joseph Mutava Over Sh10.4mn Bribe Allegations

The former judge was arrested alongside advocate Kimani Wachira, and two other suspects

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have arrested former High Court judge Joseph Mutava over allegations of soliciting a Sh 10.4 million bribe to influence the outcome of a commercial dispute involving a former Cabinet Minister pending before the High Court.

The former judge was arrested alongside advocate Kimani Wachira, and two other suspects and are currently being held at the EACC Integrity Centre Police Station.

Mutava previously faced disciplinary proceedings during his tenure in the Judiciary.

In 2019, the Supreme Court of Kenya upheld a 2016 tribunal decision recommending his removal from office, dismissing his challenge against the findings.

The apex court rejected an application filed by Mutava on September 29, 2016, in which he sought to overturn the tribunal’s recommendation that he be removed from office for gross misconduct.

The tribunal had submitted its report to then President Uhuru Kenyatta on September 20, 2016.

EACC has in recent months intensified investigations into corruption within the justice sector, warning that attempts to influence court processes through bribery undermine the rule of law and erode public confidence in the judiciary.

Further details on the case are expected once the suspects are formally processed and investigators complete preliminary procedures.

