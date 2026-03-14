NLP eyes bigger slice of Ukambani as Wiper, NARC face compliance scrutiny

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 — The National Liberal Party of Kenya (NLP) is positioning itself to expand its influence in the Ukambani political landscape, capitalising on mounting regulatory scrutiny facing several established parties traditionally dominant in the region.

Party strategists say the moment presents a strategic opening to deepen grassroots networks and present the NLP as a credible alternative ahead of the 2027 General Election.

At the centre of the compliance concerns are the Wiper Patriotic Front, led by Kalonzo Musyoka, and the National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) associated with Charity Ngilu.

Both parties have been flagged for possible regulatory action over failure to meet constitutional requirements that demand a demonstrable national presence beyond their traditional strongholds.

A recent audit by the office of Nancy Gathungu, Kenya’s Auditor-General, revealed significant compliance gaps among several political parties.

The report indicated that some parties had not established functional offices across Kenya’s 47 counties and could not provide evidence of sustained political activity outside their core bases.

Wiper and NARC were specifically cited for lacking adequate county structures, raising questions about their ability to maintain the national outlook required under Kenyan law.

The scrutiny extended to other parties as well. The United Democratic Party (Kenya) and the Mabadiliko Party of Kenya were also cited for similar shortcomings.

In some counties, auditors reportedly found no physical offices, while in others the parties failed to demonstrate meaningful engagement with members or communities.

The findings could prompt heightened oversight by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, the body mandated to enforce compliance with party registration requirements.

NLP has moved swiftly to signal its ambitions in the region. Led by Dr Augustus Muli, the party has in recent months intensified a nationwide recruitment drive and now operates more than twenty-five county offices across the country.

Muli has increasingly framed his political messaging around development and economic empowerment, arguing that Ukambani has not fully benefited from decades of participation in national politics.

Speaking recently in Kitui, he called on the Kamba community to embrace what he described as a new political path focused on development rather than “poverty politics.”

“The Kamba nation, if you follow me, I will deliver you safely to the Promised Land,” Muli told supporters, invoking biblical imagery to frame his message of political renewal.

His remarks come amid shifting political dynamics in the region ahead of the 2027 election cycle.

In Kitui Central Constituency, the political field is expected to open up following indications that incumbent MP Makali Mulu may pursue the Kitui governorship, potentially triggering a competitive parliamentary race.

Although Muli has not formally declared his candidacy, local leaders say pressure is mounting for him to convert his national political visibility into a constituency bid.

Muli has positioned NLP within Kenya’s emerging “third force” political space with his ambition placing him on a collision course with regional power brokers.

Muli recently questioned changes within the Azimio coalition that placed Kalonzo Musyoka at the helm, in the latest challenge to the long-standing dominance of Wiper in Ukambani politics.