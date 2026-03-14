Moses Kuria Warns Africa Could Be Hardest Hit if Strait of Hormuz Is Disrupted

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 14 – Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has warned that Africa could suffer the most severe consequences if disruptions persist in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement shared on X, Kuria urged the continent to urgently develop a coordinated energy strategy, noting that Africa remains particularly vulnerable to global energy shocks despite producing oil and gas.

“The closure of the straits of Hormuz will affect Africa most. Other continents either have alternative sources or maintain strategic stockpiles. Africa, despite being a producer, will be hit most by supply shocks,” Kuria said.

His remarks come as tensions escalate in the Middle East following military strikes involving the United States and Iran, raising fears that shipping through the narrow maritime corridor could be disrupted.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, handling roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies daily.

The crisis has already triggered sharp movements in global energy markets, with analysts warning that prolonged disruption could push oil prices above $100 per barrel amid reduced flows from Gulf producers.

Kuria argued that while major economies have diversified supply chains and built energy reserves, many African countries remain heavily dependent on imported petroleum products.

He also criticised the lack of a unified continental response, saying the African Union has yet to develop a coordinated energy security strategy.

“Africa despite being a producer will be hit most by supply shocks. Yet there is no coordinated energy strategy by the African Union. We are on our own,” he said.

Concerns have been raised that African economies could face a ripple effect from rising global oil prices, including higher fuel costs, increased transport expenses and inflationary pressure on food and basic commodities.

Countries such as Kenya, which rely heavily on imported refined petroleum products, are particularly exposed because global price shocks are quickly transmitted to domestic pump prices and the broader economy.

The Strait of Hormuz links the Persian Gulf with the Arabian Sea and serves as the main export route for oil from major producers including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait and Qatar, making it one of the most strategically important shipping lanes in the global energy system.

Government Assurance

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has assured the national government has secured a steady supply of petroleum products to ensure consistent access to energy across the country.

Speaking on the government’s efforts to stabilize the energy sector, Wandayi assured Kenyans that measures have been put in place to maintain adequate fuel reserves and prevent supply disruptions.

“On behalf of the national government, we have secured a steady supply of petroleum, ensuring every citizen has the energy they need,” Wandayi stated.

The Energy CS said the government is working closely with stakeholders in the petroleum sector to guarantee a reliable distribution network and maintain stability in fuel availability nationwide.

The assurance comes amid ongoing efforts by the government to strengthen energy security and support economic activities that depend heavily on stable fuel supplies.

Petroleum products remain a key driver of Kenya’s transport, manufacturing, and agricultural sectors, making consistent supply essential for economic growth and daily operations.

The Ministry of Energy has in recent months intensified monitoring of supply chains, strategic fuel reserves, and import arrangements to cushion the country from potential global market shocks.