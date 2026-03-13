Connect with us

The crackdown, code-named Operation Synergia III, ran from July 18, 2025, to January 31, 2026, and brought together police agencies from 72 countries and territories, including Kenya

INTERPOL Operation Synergia III arrests 94 suspects, shuts down 45,000 malicious servers

INTERPOL-led Operation Synergia III results in 94 arrests and the takedown of over 45,000 malicious internet addresses across 72 countries in a global cybercrime crackdown.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 — An international law enforcement operation coordinated by INTERPOL has resulted in the arrest of 94 suspects and the takedown of more than 45,000 malicious internet addresses linked to cybercrime networks, authorities said Friday.

The crackdown, code-named Operation Synergia III, ran from July 18, 2025, to January 31, 2026, and brought together police agencies from 72 countries and territories, including Kenya.

Investigators targeted criminal infrastructure used to carry out phishing schemes, malware distribution, and ransomware attacks across the globe.

Authorities dismantled more than 45,000 malicious IP addresses and servers used to launch cyberattacks or host fraudulent websites.

The coordinated effort also resulted in the seizure of 212 electronic devices and servers, while another 110 suspects remain under investigation, INTERPOL said.

Cybercriminal groups often operate across borders, using stolen credentials, fake websites, and compromised servers to defraud victims worldwide.

“Cybercrime in 2026 is more sophisticated and destructive than ever before,” said Neal Jetton, director of INTERPOL’s Cybercrime Directorate.

“But Operation Synergia III stands as a powerful testament to what global cooperation can achieve.”

Jetton said the operation brought together law enforcement agencies and cybersecurity companies to dismantle criminal networks, disrupt emerging threats, and protect victims.

Wide-ranging fraud schemes

Preliminary investigations across participating countries revealed the diverse tactics used by cybercriminal groups.

In Macao, police identified more than 33,000 phishing and fraudulent websites posing as casinos, banks, government portals, and payment services.

Victims were tricked into depositing money or revealing sensitive information such as passwords and credit card details.

In Togo, authorities arrested 10 suspects accused of running an online fraud ring that combined hacking with social engineering scams.

Investigators said the group hacked social media accounts and used them to impersonate victims while launching romance scams and sextortion schemes, persuading friends and family to send money.

In Bangladesh, police detained 40 suspects linked to cybercrime operations involving job and loan scams, identity theft, and credit card fraud.

Officers seized 134 electronic devices connected to the activities.

Cross-border collaboration

During the operation, INTERPOL converted intelligence from partner organizations into actionable leads and coordinated cross-border investigations.

National authorities carried out raids, shut down malicious servers, and disrupted online criminal infrastructure.

The operation also involved collaboration with cybersecurity firms including Group‑IB, Trend Micro, and S2W, which helped track malicious servers and online activity linked to cybercrime networks.

Countries across Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Americas participated, including United Kingdom, India, Nigeria, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.

Cybercrime has grown rapidly in recent years as criminal groups exploit digital platforms and global financial networks.

Previous INTERPOL operations targeting similar threats have dismantled thousands of malicious servers and led to dozens of arrests worldwide.

