NLP wins Tribunal battle over water jet symbol as VIDA barred from using emblem

NAIROBI, Kenya — The National Liberal Party (NLP) has secured a major legal victory after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) ruled that the party is the rightful owner of the water jet symbol, ending a dispute with the Vision for Development Alliance (VIDA).

The Tribunal found that the emblem legally belongs to NLP and ordered that VIDA be permanently barred from using the symbol or any mark resembling it.

The dispute arose after the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) allocated the water jet symbol to VIDA, arguing that NLP had failed to publish its logo in a newspaper as required under the regulations governing political parties.

NLP challenged the decision before the Tribunal, arguing that the water jet emblem had long been associated with the party’s identity and public messaging.

Party leader Augustus Muli welcomed the ruling, describing it as a decisive affirmation of the party’s identity and a safeguard for its political future.

Property rights violation

He noted that the symbol has consistently appeared on the party’s official letterheads, campaign materials, and during by-elections, making it an integral part of the party’s brand and recognition among supporters.

In its judgment, the Tribunal ruled that NLP had a legitimate expectation to the exclusive use of the symbol because of its long-standing association with the party.

The panel further held that the ORPP acted unlawfully by allocating the emblem to VIDA without offering a clear explanation, thereby violating NLP’s property rights and its constitutional right to fair administrative action.

The Tribunal also referenced the historical relationship between the two parties, noting that NLP had at one point considered adopting VIDA’s name — a factor that made the Registrar’s decision even more problematic.

As a result, the Tribunal quashed the ORPP decision contained in a letter dated August 25, 2025, restoring the water jet symbol to NLP.

VIDA has now been permanently barred from using the symbol or any similar mark, while the Tribunal ordered that each party bear its own legal costs.

The ruling marks a decisive victory for NLP, with Dr. Muli saying the judgment strengthens the party’s resolve to protect its identity and continue its political journey with clarity and confidence.