Modi calls for peace in Middle East as tensions rise after US–Israel strikes on Iran

March 14 – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for peace and stability in the Middle East as regional tensions escalated following joint airstrikes on Iran by the United States and Israel, and Tehran’s subsequent retaliation.

“India stands for peace and stability,” Modi said during a joint news conference with visiting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in New Delhi. He stressed that New Delhi supports resolving disputes “through dialogue and diplomacy” and reaffirmed India’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its citizens in the region.

Carney is on a four-day visit to India, during which both sides pledged to strengthen bilateral economic ties and expand trade, with a target of reaching $50 billion.

The appeal for calm comes after the United States and Israel launched joint military strikes on Iran on Saturday, prompting retaliatory drone and missile attacks by Tehran against US-linked facilities in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Among those reported killed in the strikes was Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who Iranian authorities said died following bombardment of his compound in Tehran.

Modi also held talks on Sunday with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss what he described as the “current regional situation,” according to a statement posted on the social media platform X.

During the discussion, Modi conveyed India’s concerns over the unfolding developments and emphasised that the protection of civilians must remain a priority, reiterating the need for an early cessation of hostilities.

In response to the crisis, the Indian government convened a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, the country’s highest security decision-making body chaired by the prime minister.

The committee expressed concern over the safety of the large Indian expatriate community across the Gulf region and directed relevant agencies to take necessary measures to assist affected nationals. It also underscored the urgency of ending hostilities and returning to diplomatic engagement.

Modi holds phone calls with Gulf leaders

Later Monday, Modi said he had spoken with Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, and Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, as part of consultations with regional leaders.

“Discussed the evolving situation in West Asia … India condemns the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia in violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Modi wrote on X.

He described his call with the Bahraini monarch as “productive,” thanking the king for the support extended to the Indian community in Bahrain.

On Sunday, Modi also condemned attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates and offered condolences for lives lost during Iranian retaliatory strikes.