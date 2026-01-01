Kenyans usher in 2026 with prayers, fireworks and renewed hope

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 1 — Kenyans joined the rest of the world in ushering in the New Year, with millions across the country welcoming 2026 in scenes of jubilation marked by prayer, music and fireworks.

Across major towns, crossover celebrations were largely dominated by church services, as congregants gathered for overnight prayers to mark the transition into the new year.

In the capital, Nairobi, large crowds converged at key public spaces, with Uhuru Park and the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) recording massive turnouts.

“This year has been tough, but crossing over in prayer gives me hope that things will get better,” said 22-year-old university student Mary Wanjiku, who attended a crossover service at the KICC.

Her sentiments were echoed by 25-year-old IT technician Brian Otieno, who said the New Year represented a fresh start for many young people.

“We are hopeful that 2026 will bring more opportunities, especially jobs for the youth,” he said.

President Ruto declares 2026 a “Watershed Year” for the economy

The iconic KICC, traditionally known for hosting fireworks displays during New Year celebrations, however, did not stage its customary pyrotechnics to usher in the year — a departure from previous festivities.

‘Watershed year’

Instead, Nairobi’s skyline was lit up by spectacular fireworks displays from private buildings, with the Old Mutual Tower in Upper Hill and the Global Trade Centre (GTC) in Westlands stealing the show and drawing cheers from revellers across the city.

In residential estates, families marked the crossover with small gatherings, while others opted for quiet celebrations at home amid continued economic pressures.

President Ruto pledges to lift 10 million Kenyans out of poverty

Ruto promises new airport at JKIA in 2026

Ruto vows dismissal of officials linked to drug trafficking

Earlier, President William Ruto, in his New Year message to Kenyans, described 2026 as a “watershed year,” saying it would be remembered as the period the country changed course for the better.

The Head of State cited progress in agriculture, health, education and job creation, urging Kenyans to remain united and optimistic as the country embarks on the new year.