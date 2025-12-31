Ruto vows dismissal of officials linked to drug trafficking, seeks joint push with Koome

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 — President William Ruto has vowed the dismissal of any government official or security officer found facilitating or protecting drug traffickers and illicit alcohol networks.

President Ruto said those implicated will face prosecution as he announced a nationwide crackdown on substance abuse in 2026 by a new DCI unit.

In his New Year’s address from State Lodge, Eldoret, Ruto said the fight against drugs would extend beyond traffickers to include complicit public servants, stressing that integrity within the security and public service is critical to winning the battle against organised crime.

“To safeguard integrity within our security services, any government official, including security officers, found culpable of facilitating, protecting, or colluding with drug traffickers or illicit alcohol networks will be prosecuted and dismissed forthwith from service,” the President said.

Ruto said the government will pursue a coordinated approach with the Judiciary to ensure swift justice, revealing plans to consult Chief Justice Martha Koome on the establishment of specialised courts to fast-track drug and illicit alcohol cases, while respecting judicial independence.

Recognising narcotics and illicit alcohol trade as organised criminal enterprises, the President said asset tracing, seizure and forfeiture would become central to every investigation, with the Assets Recovery Agency involved from the point of seizure.

He said proceeds of crime — including cash, vehicles, land, buildings and businesses — would be frozen, forfeited to the State and redirected to rehabilitation, prevention and treatment programmes.

Security threat

The President described drug and alcohol abuse as a “silent but deadly crisis” undermining Kenya’s health, security and economic future, citing data showing that more than 4.7 million Kenyans aged between 15 and 65 are using at least one substance of abuse.

He said the burden falls disproportionately on men and young people, eroding productivity and social stability.

As part of the broader response, Ruto announced the strengthening of the Anti-Narcotics Unit within the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, including a significant increase in personnel and enhanced surveillance, intelligence and forensic capabilities.

Border security will also be tightened through improved monitoring and technology to disrupt trafficking routes.

Ruto appealed to parents, communities and leaders to complement enforcement with early intervention and moral leadership, warning that failure to act would cost the country a generation.

“This struggle is deeply personal — as a President and as a parent,” he said.

“If we rise to this duty, we secure not only the future of our children, but the moral strength and destiny of our nation.”