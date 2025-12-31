Ruto promises ‘watershed year’ as he outlines gains in New Year Address

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 — President William Ruto has declared 2026 a “watershed year,” saying it will be remembered as the moment Kenya decisively changed course for the better, citing progress in health, agriculture, education, and job creation.

In his New Year national address, the Head of State said sectoral reforms rolled out over the past year were beginning to bear fruit, positioning the country to reap greater economic and social returns in 2026.

Ruto highlighted agriculture as a key turnaround area, noting the government was addressing long-standing structural challenges that left farmers vulnerable through targeted government interventions.

“For too long, farming was a gamble rather than an investment. Farmers planted and prayed, never certain whether the harvest would even cover their initial costs,” he said.

“That story has changed. With affordable fertilizer, certified seeds, and the blessing of rains, yields have increased significantly.”

Housing progress

The President also emphasized progress in the affordable housing program, describing it as both a social intervention and a major job creation engine.

About one million Kenyans are currently accessing employment opportunities linked to housing projects across the country.

According to Ruto, the initiative is stimulating local economies, creating demand for building materials, and supporting thousands of skilled and semi-skilled workers.

Beyond housing, the President underscored the government’s focus on expanding digital employment, particularly for young people.

Plans are underway to fast-track digital jobs in 2026 as part of a broader strategy to tackle unemployment and position Kenya as a regional technology hub.

Ruto also noted improvements in the health and education sectors, highlighting ongoing reforms aimed at improving service delivery, expanding access, and ensuring sustainability.

The President reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fiscal discipline and structural reforms to support economic growth, insisting that the gains recorded so far demonstrate the country is on the right trajectory.

He urged Kenyans to remain resilient and united, expressing confidence that the reforms underway would translate into tangible improvements in livelihoods and long-term national prosperity.