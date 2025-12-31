Ruto promises to lift 10 million Kenyans out of poverty, halve unemployment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 – President William Ruto has pledged to lift 10 million Kenyans out of poverty through targeted government interventions, outlining key priorities for 2026 in his annual New Year’s Day address.

Speaking from State House Eldoret, the Head of State said his administration aims to halve unemployment, particularly among youth, by accelerating the implementation of major economic initiatives under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

“While we have undertaken policy interventions to create jobs under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, too many young people, especially those entering the job market, still wake up every morning without work to go to,” President Ruto said.

“This is the reality we are determined to change.”

The President emphasized the importance of operationalizing the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF) and the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF), both expected to become fully functional in January.

Ruto promises new airport at JKIA in 2026 (capitalfm.co.ke)

“These strategic funds will play a critical role in mobilizing investments, catalyzing industrial growth, and enhancing the competitiveness of our economy,” Ruto said.

According to the President, the NIF will support projects across transport, energy, water, and digital infrastructure, while the Sovereign Wealth Fund will attract both local and foreign capital into key sectors.

Ruto cited successful global models, including Singapore’s sovereign fund framework, saying Kenya aims to replicate best practices to accelerate economic transformation and wealth creation.

The President’s address comes as Kenyans look forward to improved economic opportunities and strengthened social safety nets in 2026.