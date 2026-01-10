Connect with us

Boni Khalwale KCSE results tradition continued as he celebrated one of his daughter who scored a B-.

KCSE season isn’t complete without a Khalwale celebration

As KCSE results were released, one familiar pattern returned. Boni Khalwale celebrated a child’s success again.

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – Once again, as the 2025 KCSE results came out, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale celebrated one of his children’s academic success, sparking a buzz on social media.

In a post shared on his social media pages, Khalwale congratulated his daughter, Melissa Khamwenyi Khalwale, who scored a B- in the 2025 KCSE at St Brigid High School–Kiminini.

“As my daughter, Melissa Khamwenyi Khalwale, shines all the way to the university, I want to thank the St Brigid High School Kiminini fraternity and my family for the support they bestowed on Liza in her studies. And above all I thank God for the gift of my little girl,” the senator wrote.

The message quickly attracted reactions online not just congratulations, but also familiar jokes and questions from Kenyans who say Khalwale seems to have a child sitting a national exam almost every year.

Over the years, Khalwale’s public congratulatory posts after KCPE and KCSE results have turned into a recurring social media moment.

Each exam season, many Kenyans now half-jokingly wait to see which Khalwale child will be celebrated next.

Comments such as “Every year there is a Khalwale candidate” and “KCSE results are out Boni Khalwale must be celebrating again” frequently trend on X whenever he posts.

What stands out is that the senator’s posts are consistent in tone.

He often thanks God, his family, and teachers, while tagging or mentioning the schools his children attend, a practice that has kept his posts widely shared beyond political circles.

– Boni Khalwale KCSE results tradition –

Based on Khalwale’s own social media posts over the years, he has publicly celebrated several of his children after national exams.

In 2018, he congratulated Linda Lichuma Khalwale, who scored an A- in the KCSE at Alliance Girls’ High School.

In 2020, Engine Kukaste Khalwale earned a B+ at Alliance High School.

In 2021, Khalwale celebrated twin siblings, Flavia Shimuli Khalwale, who scored an A- at Alliance Girls, and Stephen Kapten Khalwale, who attained a C+ at Kakamega High School.

In 2023, he again posted to congratulate Gift Atubukha Khalwale, who scored a B+ at St Brigid High School–Kiminini.

On the KCPE side, Khalwale has also shared multiple posts over the years congratulating his children after strong performances, often naming their schools and teachers and crediting prayers and family support.

The tradition briefly paused in 2022 when none of Khalwale’s children sat a national exam, a break that caught online attention and prompted lawyer Donald Kipkorir to jokingly ask what had gone wrong that year.

Khalwale’s exam-result posts have turned him into a unique online figure, not just a politician but a public parent whose family milestones Kenyans follow closely.

Even fellow politicians have joined the humour.

In 2023, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna jokingly remarked that, statistically, one of Khalwale’s many children was bound to become a lawyer.

Despite the jokes, many Kenyans also praise the senator for openly celebrating education and recognising teachers, something some parents say is refreshing in a political space often dominated by controversy.

Beyond KCSE and KCPE, Khalwale has also shared other education milestones, including university graduations and junior secondary school transitions, further reinforcing his image as a proud and present parent.

For now, Boni Khalwale KCSE results tradition continues, who will be next in 2026? Kenyans wait to see.

