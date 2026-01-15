Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Capital Health

Health Ministry warns against prolonged tree hugging without medical clearance.

“We have recorded cases of people being rushed to hospital after collapsing, yet these incidents could have been avoided,” said Muthoni.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15 – The Ministry of Health has cautioned members of the public against engaging in strenuous activities such as prolonged tree hugging without proper medical check-ups and physical preparation.

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has raised alarm over what she termed as a worrying trend, noting that some individuals have collapsed and ended up in hospital after hugging trees for long periods.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Tree hugging may look harmless, but when done for long hours it becomes a strenuous physical activity that can pose serious health risks. We have recorded cases of people being rushed to hospital after collapsing, yet these incidents could have been avoided,” said Muthoni.

The PS emphasized that individuals should first undergo medical examinations to rule out underlying health conditions before engaging in such activities.

“Before you subject your body to any demanding exercise, it is important to know your health status. Some people have hidden conditions that can easily lead to loss of life when the body is overstretched,” she warned.

Muthoni’s observation comes after Pastor James “Jimmy” Irungu collapsed early January 8, 2026 morning after spending nearly 79 hours and 40 minutes hugging a tree in an ambitious 80-hour marathon aimed at raising awareness about cancer.

The 30-year-old pastor from Murang’a County was taken to Murang’a County Level Five Hospital, where doctors say he suffered from dehydration and fatigue.

The existing record for the longest tree-hugging marathon is held by Kenyan environmentalist Truphena Muthoni, who previously completed a 48-hour challenge.

Speaking in Ngiriambu, Gichugu constituency in Kirinyaga County, on Thursday, January 15,2026, where she attended a burial ceremony, Muthoni added that proper preparation and rehearsal are also critical.

“You can not wake up and decide to engage in strenuous activity without training. The body must be prepared gradually to avoid serious complications,” she said.

At the same time, the PS cautioned health facilities against exploiting patients using the Social Health Insurance Authority (SHA) cover, insisting that Kenyans deserve value for their contributions.

“It is unacceptable for hospitals to overcharge SHA cards just to make profits at the expense of sick and vulnerable patients,” Muthoni stated.

She singled out some private and mission hospitals accused of inflating bills and directed all health facilities to clearly display services offered.

“Hospitals must clearly indicate what services are free, which ones are covered by SHA and what patients are expected to pay out of pocket. This will help patients make informed decisions and avoid exploitation,” she said.

Muthoni reiterated that the ministry will not hesitate to take action against facilities found abusing the health insurance system, noting that the reforms are meant to protect, not burden, patients.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Treasury to Review Funding, Devolution Proposals Under Ten-Point Agenda

NAIROBI, Kenya National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the full implementation of the Ten-Point Agenda outlined in a...

31 minutes ago

ELECTION PETITIONS

Mbeere North Election Petition Set for March 9 Hearing

The judge added that formal directions arising from the pre-trial conference will be issued by the court on Monday, January 19, 2026.

1 hour ago

Headlines

98 percent of Kenyan exports to enter Chinese market at zero duty

“We are pleased to share that these engagements have resulted in a preliminary agreement that allows for 98.2% zero-duty market access for Kenyan goods....

2 hours ago

Kenya

NACADA Shuts Down 15 Rehab Centres, Flags Major Gaps in Kenya’s Addiction Treatment System

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has ordered the immediate closure of 15...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Nairobi County Orders Striking Doctors Back to Work, Citing Progress in Talks

Silantoi warned that failure by striking doctors and clinical officers to return to work within the stipulated time will attract disciplinary action, including loss...

4 hours ago

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

EACC obtains orders freezing accounts of companies linked to Wamatangi

"In granting the orders, Justice Benjamin Musyoki observed that the two suits sought similar reliefs. He therefore granted the injunction in the main suit...

5 hours ago

Headlines

Nyeri County Unveils Multi-Agency Committee to Tackle Drugs, Illicit Brews

The newly formed multi-agency committee will roll out targeted public awareness campaigns and ensure sustained enforcement at the lowest administrative levels. It is also...

10 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Finland Education Scholarship case resumes in Nakuru

The latest witness, Domitilla Maiyo, a bank official, gave detailed testimony on a series of cheques allegedly signed by the accused persons, while explaining...

19 hours ago