Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Crackdown on Narcotic Drugs as Detectives Seize Sh11.6mn Bhang in Nakuru, Keiyo South

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) have intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking, arresting two suspects and seizing large consignments of bhang in separate operations in Nakuru and Keiyo South.

In Nakuru, ANU detectives, working alongside officers from the Dog Unit, intercepted a silver Toyota Voxy (registration KBN 486Z) along the Kabarak–Nakuru Road following credible intelligence.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While the driver managed to escape, the co-driver, identified as Dennis Mukungua, was arrested at the scene.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 12 green sacks and 12 bales of bhang, weighing a total of 387 kilograms and valued at approximately Sh11.61 million, according to police estimates.

Mukungua was escorted to the police station together with the impounded vehicle and the seized narcotics, where he is being held pending arraignment in court.

In a separate operation in Keiyo South, detectives teamed up with officers from Metkei Police Station and intercepted a Toyota Fielder (registration KDV 627S) in the Kapchorwa area of Kamwosor Location.

The vehicle was being driven by Vincent Odhiambo, who was arrested after a search uncovered seven bags of bhang concealed inside the car.

Odhiambo, along with the recovered drugs and the vehicle, was taken to Metkei Police Station for processing ahead of court action.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the operations are part of sustained efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks through multi-agency collaboration and intelligence-led policing.

The agency reiterated that it has zero tolerance for narcotics trafficking, warning that traffickers will be pursued and prosecuted regardless of their status, as authorities tighten the dragnet on illicit drug supply chains across the country.

“We remain committed to dismantling drug trafficking networks through sustained operations and multi-agency collaboration. Our message is clear — traffickers will be pursued and prosecuted, regardless of status,” the DCI stated.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

Uhuru joins co-facilitors in Togo for Talks On Eastern DRC Crisis 

Faure Gnassingbé, President of the Council of Togo, will lead the meeting. The African Union has appointed him as mediator for the Great Lakes...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Azimio rift widens as Uhuru is asked to intervene in Junet ouster

A group of Azimio-affiliated parties has demanded the resignation of Minority Leader Junet Mohamed, accusing him of undermining the coalition.

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Junet: Muhoho locked Raila out of key campaign nerve centre

Junet, who served in the Azimio la Umoja campaign secretariat, said the Westlands office was at the centre of decisions on the recruitment and...

January 4, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Sifuna defies ODM expulsion threats amid onslaught by pro-govt faction

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna dismisses calls for his removal, blames Junet Mohamed for mismanaged 2022 campaign funds, and rejects any ODM backing for President...

January 4, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru’s brother Muhoho retained money meant for Raila agents: Junet

Junet Mohamed blames former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his brother Muhoho for the failure to deploy Azimio agents in the 2022 General Election, amid...

January 4, 2026

Africa

PICTURES: Uhuru tours Obasanjo Presidential Library

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta toured the Obasanjo Presidential Library in Nigeria after addressing the 2025 Future Africa Leaders Awards in Lagos.

January 3, 2026

Africa

Uhuru Kenyatta urges African youth to lead continent’s transformation

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged African youth to embrace values-driven leadership, saying young people hold the key to the continent’s future.

January 1, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Kuria seeks forgiveness from Luo Nation, urges end to ‘devil narrative’ politics

Moses Kuria urges the Luo community to avoid using Uhuru Kenyatta or Kikuyus as political tools, asking for forgiveness for decades-long 'devil narratives' against...

December 31, 2025