Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The farmer found PC Kevin Abuga of Khasoko Police Post asleep under a tree in his compound on the night of January 19, appearing visibly disturbed after the reported goat theft/Illustration

County News

Police officer offers to repay farmer threefold for stolen goat

A police officer in Bumula Sub-County, Bungoma, has offered to repay a farmer threefold for a stolen goat. The unusual case unfolded after the officer was found sleeping in the farmer’s compound.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 — A police officer in Bumula Sub-County, Bungoma County, has offered to repay a farmer threefold for a stolen goat in a surprising turn of events.

According to a police report referenced under OB 10/20/01/2026, Asisa Juma, a resident of Mateka Market, reported his goat missing on the night of January 15.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Despite searching local markets, Juma was unable to locate the animal.

Days later, Juma reportedly heard coughing outside his compound.

Upon investigating, he found PC Kevin Abuga of Khasoko Police Post asleep under a tree within his yard on the night of January 19, appearing visibly disturbed.

After regaining composure, the officer pleaded with members of the public not to harm him and offered to pay Juma three times the value of the stolen goat.

The OCS in charge of Bumula Police Station visited the scene alongside an investigating team handling the matter.

The case remains under investigation, with the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer (SCCIO) of Bumula handling the matter.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Duale advances transition of police, prison personnel to State health insurance

Health CS Aden Duale convenes high-level meeting to transition police and prison personnel to state-run SHIF, enhancing access to quality healthcare under UHC.

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court hears manslaughter case over fatal BBL surgery that cost Sh693,000

A Nairobi woman died from complications following a Brazilian Butt Lift at Body by Design clinic. Court hears manslaughter case against clinic.

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Lee urges Kenyans to embrace non-violence in MLK Day appeal

Trade CS Lee Kinyanjui urges Kenyans to embrace unity and non-violence on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, marking the global legacy of peace and...

1 day ago

County News

DCI arrest ‘Kapenguria Six’ gang behind organised crime in Endebess

Six suspected members of the 'Kapenguria Six' gang have been arrested in Endebess, Trans-Nzoia, with weapons recovered. DCI investigations ongoing.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA investigates fatal shooting in Karatina involving police officer

IPOA investigates the fatal shooting of George Gathu Matheri in Karatina, Nyeri County. Police officer arrested; forensic probe underway.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declines to drop Salasya hate speech case pending peace campaign

Court orders Mumias East MP Peter Salasya to publicly apologize and run a social media peace campaign before NCIC hate speech case can be...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Never been a member!’: DCP disowns Koimburi following defection claims

The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) has dismissed claims by Juja MP George Koimburi that he has defected, saying he has never been...

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Activist proposes punitive ‘Sh10 clause’ in wills after Majanja estate feud

Human rights activist Irungu Houghton has urged Kenyans to include a ‘Sh10 clause’ in their wills to deter inheritance disputes, following the bitter court...

5 days ago