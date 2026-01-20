Police officer offers to repay farmer threefold for stolen goat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 — A police officer in Bumula Sub-County, Bungoma County, has offered to repay a farmer threefold for a stolen goat in a surprising turn of events.

According to a police report referenced under OB 10/20/01/2026, Asisa Juma, a resident of Mateka Market, reported his goat missing on the night of January 15.

Despite searching local markets, Juma was unable to locate the animal.

Days later, Juma reportedly heard coughing outside his compound.

Upon investigating, he found PC Kevin Abuga of Khasoko Police Post asleep under a tree within his yard on the night of January 19, appearing visibly disturbed.

After regaining composure, the officer pleaded with members of the public not to harm him and offered to pay Juma three times the value of the stolen goat.

The OCS in charge of Bumula Police Station visited the scene alongside an investigating team handling the matter.

The case remains under investigation, with the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer (SCCIO) of Bumula handling the matter.