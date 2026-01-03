Connect with us

3 arrested for siphoning fuel from train at Sultan Hamud

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 — Three people are in police custody after being arrested for allegedly siphoning fuel from a train at Sultan Hamud Railway Station, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has said.

In a statement on Sunday, the DCI said officers from the Kenya Railways Police and the Port Police arrested the suspects following a tip-off from members of the public who reported suspicious activity at the station.

Those arrested were identified as locomotive driver Nicodemus Keya, security guard Mutunga Mwanzia, and Geoffrey Irungu.

Police said the trio was caught red-handed during the illegal operation.

“Responding swiftly, police officers stormed the scene and seized two 20-litre jerrycans and two 18-litre water dispenser bottles filled to the brim with stolen petrol,” the DCI said.

At the time of the arrest, the train had been held at Sultan Hamud Railway Station awaiting a replacement driver.

The suspects were subsequently escorted to Emali Railways Police Station, where they are being processed ahead of their arraignment in court.

The National Police Service reiterated its commitment to combating fuel theft and other forms of economic sabotage, emphasizing the role of public vigilance in disrupting criminal activities.

