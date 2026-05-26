David Keter Sworn In as Emurua Dikirr MP

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26-National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula on Tuesday presided over the swearing-in of newly elected Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament David Kipsang Keter, marking the formal return of the constituency to parliamentary representation following the death of former MP Johana Ng’eno earlier this year.

Keter’s entry into Parliament comes after a fiercely contested by-election that handed the ruling United Democratic Alliance a significant political win in Narok County, reinforcing the party’s growing dominance in the Rift Valley ahead of future national political contests.

In a statement following the swearing-in ceremony at Parliament Buildings, Wetang’ula said the oath taken by Keter symbolized his commitment to serve the people of Kenya and the residents of Emurua Dikirr with integrity, diligence and respect for the law.

“This afternoon, I presided over the swearing-in of Hon. David Kipsang Keter, the Member of Parliament for Emurua Dikirr. His election followed a by-election caused by the death of his predecessor, the late Hon. Johana Ng’eno, who sadly died in a helicopter accident,” said Wetang’ula.

“The oath he took shows his commitment to serve the people of Kenya, and especially the people of Emurua Dikirr Constituency, with honesty, hard work, respect for the law and dedication to duty. The House looks forward to his contribution to the work of Parliament.”

Keter takes over leadership of the constituency following the death of Ng’eno, who was among six people killed when a helicopter crashed in Chepkiep, Mosop Constituency in Nandi County in February this year.

The May 15 by-election attracted national political attention, with major parties viewing the contest as a litmus test of influence in the South Rift region.

Keter, flying the UDA party ticket, won the race after garnering 18,266 votes, comfortably defeating Vincent Kibet Rotich of the Democracy for Citizens Party, who secured 10,760 votes.