China Mine Explosion: Rescuers race against time to find missing workers in Shanxi disaster

CHANGZHI, China, May 24 — When reporters arrived along the sealed-off road leading to the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, Shanxi province, the scene was already a tightly controlled emergency zone.

Ambulances stood on standby nearby, while rescue vehicles continuously moved in and out under heavy security. Police cordons separated the outside world from a deep underground operation where a major rescue effort was unfolding amid hazardous conditions.

Inside the mine, the situation remained critical after a powerful explosion struck at 7:29 pm on Friday. Local authorities confirmed by Saturday night that 82 people had died, two remained missing, and 128 others had been injured and taken to hospital.

Live reporting: Shanxi coal mine gas explosion

For rescuers on the ground, every descent into the mine shafts carried a single goal: finding any remaining signs of life.

Among those leading the efforts is 54-year-old Guang Xinhai, head of the Shanxi Huayang mine rescue squad, one of China’s national-level emergency response teams. With over 30 years of experience in mine rescue operations, Guang described the mission as one of the most difficult of his career.

His team of 38 was deployed overnight after receiving the emergency call on Friday, arriving in Qinyuan in the early hours of Saturday.

“We searched for more than eight straight hours, checking every possible corner,” Guang told China Daily. “We want to hold on to every little hope of life and bring the miners out as soon as possible.”

‘Every possible effort’

At the mine entrance, a constant rotation of rescue teams continued, with exhausted personnel returning from underground as fresh teams immediately took their place. Many emerged coated in coal dust, pausing only briefly before preparing for another descent.

One rescuer described it as the largest operation he had ever participated in. “As long as there is hope, we will make every possible effort,” he said, in remarks carried by China Daily.

The challenges underground were severe. Equipment including rubber boats and waterproof gear was deployed to navigate flooded tunnels, while officials warned that toxic gases posed the risk of secondary disasters.

Nearby villagers recalled a loud blast the previous evening, followed by chaos as some miners managed to escape while others were trapped. Survivors described thick dust and a deafening roar at the moment of the explosion.

A retired miner familiar with the shaft layout also joined the scene, hoping his knowledge could assist the rescue teams. “I really did not want to see an accident like this happen,” he said.

Despite the grim toll, rescue operations continue around the clock, with teams working in shifts and advanced equipment, including robots, deployed underground to improve search efficiency and safety.

“My greatest wish now is that the miners return home safely,” Guang said, speaking to China Daily.