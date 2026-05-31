KSI quits Sidemen collective after 13 years

LONDON, May 31 – Social media star and Britain’s Got Talent judge KSI has announced he is leaving the YouTube collective Sidemen after 13 years.

KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji, has made football, comedy and challenge videos with the group – which has 23 million YouTube subscribers – since 2013.

His spokesperson confirmed to the BBC that he was leaving, after many of his followers voiced suspicions that it was a stunt. Sidemen said it “came as a surprise” but wished him well.

“This is honestly the hardest video I’ve ever had to make in my life,” KSI announced on YouTube.

“I’ve gone back and forth on this decision for a very long time,” he added. “I’ve spent months trying to figure out what the right thing to do is.”

“But after a lot of thought, I’ve decided that I will no longer be doing Sidemen videos. Today, 31 May, will be my final Sidemen video.”

KSI, who appeared in Saturday’s final of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, said he remembered the group’s early days, and that he had “no idea that tens of millions of people were going to be watching us on the channel”.

“We built something that none of us ever thought was possible especially back then when we were making random videos together and playing GTA,” he said, referring to Grand Theft Auto.

He added that “nothing bad has happened” between him and the group.

“This decision is completely my own,” he said.

“Over the last few years, I’ve felt myself being pulled in a lot of directions than ever before. Between everything else in my life, I feel like I’ve been running at full speed, at 100mph.”