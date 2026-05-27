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Five Arrested in Dandora Phase III Over Robberies and Phone Snatching Crackdown

The operation led officers to a mobile phone repair shop in Dandora Phase III suspected of serving as a hideout and distribution point.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 27- Five suspected members of a criminal gang accused of terrorising residents in Dandora Phase III through robberies, mobile phone snatching, and theft of electricity token meters have been arrested following a police operation in Nairobi.

Police said the suspects were apprehended during a targeted operation conducted by officers from Dandora Police Station on May 26 as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle organised criminal networks operating within the capital.

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The operation, informed by intelligence reports and heightened surveillance within the area, led officers to a mobile phone repair shop in Dandora Phase III suspected of serving as a hideout and distribution point for stolen items.

“Acting on credible leads, officers raided a mobile phone repair shop located in Dandora Phase III, a premise now believed to have been operating as a concealment and distribution point for stolen property,” police said in a statement.

During the raid, officers recovered 21 mobile phones of different makes and models believed to have been stolen from members of the public through snatching incidents and robberies committed within the estates.

Authorities also recovered 12 Kenya Power token meters suspected to have been unlawfully removed from residential premises.

Police believe the repair shop was being used to conceal and redistribute stolen property linked to criminal activities in the area.

“During the operation, officers recovered a total of twenty-one mobile phones of various makes and models believed to have been stolen from members of the public, in addition to twelve Kenya Power token meters suspected of having been unlawfully removed from residential premises,” the statement added.

The five suspects have since been placed in police custody pending further investigations and arraignment in court.

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