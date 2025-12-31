Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi promises answers for Jirongo’s death amid push for inquest

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi promises a conclusive government probe into the death of former minister Cyrus Jirongo following a fatal crash on the Nairobi–Nakuru Highway.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has pledged a conclusive government probe into the death of former Cabinet Minister and businessman Cyrus Jirongo, amid sustained public and political pressure for clarity over his death in a road crash.

Mudavadi spoke on Tuesday in Lumakanda, Kakamega County, as the late Lugari MP and Moi-era political mobiliser was laid to rest.

He said the government was keen to ensure that all questions surrounding Jirongo’s death are fully addressed.

“We want everything to do with his death laid bare so that, if there was foul play, those involved are brought to account,” Mudavadi said.

“And if it was not foul play, then let the will of God prevail. There shall be nothing to hide.”

Jirongo, a prominent political figure and entrepreneur, was interred in a private ceremony at his Lumakanda farm in Lugari, attended by close family members and friends.

Uhuru defends opposition at Jirongo burial amid ODM tensions

Cyrus Jirongo laid to rest amid calls for probe

Torch ritual sparks debate during former Lugari MP Jirongo’s burial

The burial marked the culmination of a week-long mourning period for the veteran politician.

The funeral renewed calls for a thorough and transparent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his death, with family members and leaders insisting that clarity is necessary to bring closure.

Jirongo died on December 13, 2025, after his vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a bus along the Nairobi–Nakuru Highway near Karai, Naivasha—a key transport corridor linking the capital to western Kenya and the wider regional trade network.

Government pathologist Johansen Oduor said an autopsy pointed to severe blunt-force trauma sustained during the crash as Jirongo’s cause of death.

