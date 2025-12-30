Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Jirongo buried in private ceremony in Lumakanda farm amid calls for probe

Former Cabinet Minister Cyrus Jirongo has been buried at his Lumakanda farm in a private ceremony as leaders renew calls for a probe into his death.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 – Former Cabinet Minister and businessman Cyrus Jirongo has been interred in a private ceremony at his Lumakanda farm in Lugari, Kakamega County.

The burial, attended by close family members and friends, marked the culmination of a week-long mourning period for the veteran politician.

Earlier, a funeral service held in Jirongo’s honour drew an array of political leaders, including retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, in an event marked by high-octane political undertones.

Uhuru defends opposition at Jirongo burial amid ODM tensions

The funeral also saw renewed calls for a thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Jirongo’s death.

He died on December 13, 2025, after his vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a bus along the Nairobi–Nakuru Highway near Karai, Naivasha.

‘Blunt trauma’

Government pathologist Johansen Oduor confirmed that Jirongo succumbed to severe blunt force trauma sustained during the crash.

A focal point of the burial was the use of a burning spotlight, or torch by a section of mourners—a tradition observed by some Tiriki and other Luhya sub-groups when the circumstances of a death are contested.

The ritual involves placing a lit torch with the deceased as a symbolic call for truth and justice, rooted in the belief that the light guides the community toward accountability for the death.

The practice has sparked debate, with some community leaders and politicians defending it as an important cultural expression, while others, including members of the Tiriki community, argue it does not reflect mainstream Tiriki funeral customs.

Fred Gumo, chairman of the burial committee and a former Westlands Member of Parliament, defended the ritual as a symbolic plea for accountability.

“All the family is asking for is a thorough investigation into his death; if that does not happen, then the torch will work,” Gumo said, echoing the sentiments of those seeking clarity over the tragedy.

The private ceremony in Lumakanda concluded a week of mourning for Jirongo, whose political career as Lugari MP and a Cabinet Minister under former President Daniel arap Moi left a lasting imprint on Western Kenya and national politics.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
