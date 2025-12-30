Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Uhuru Kenyatta/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru fires back at ODM, warns against attempts to weaken parties

Uhuru Kenyatta eulogises Cyrus Jirongo as a defender of multi-party democracy, dismisses ODM destabilisation claims and urges issue-based politics.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 – Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned former Cabinet Minister Cyrus Jirongo as a staunch defender of multi-party democracy and a political heavyweight he said possessed the stature and capability to become President.

Speaking during Jirongo’s burial in Lumakanda, Kakamega County, Kenyatta praised the late politician as a custodian of democratic ideals and cautioned against efforts to weaken rival political parties for short-term political gain.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“If there was a person who truly respected and upheld multi-party democracy, then it was Cyrus Jirongo,” Kenyatta said.

“Cyrus understood the meaning of democracy — respecting political parties and working with them without destroying them.”

Ruto hand

In his remarks, the former Head of State also sought to distance himself from claims that he is attempting to destabilise the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) through proxies, allegations that have recently been levelled against him by a section of ODM leaders.

In a veiled jab at President William Ruto, Kenyatta urged the current administration to focus on selling its development agenda to Kenyans rather than engaging in political manoeuvres involving rival parties.

He called for issue-based politics, mutual respect, and the protection of democratic competition.

The remarks come amid growing tensions within ODM.

Over the weekend, senior party officials, including Chairperson Gladys Wanga, accused Kenyatta of covert interference in the party’s internal affairs.

“We want to tell President Uhuru Kenyatta that we are friends, but we will not accept you using moles to destabilise the ODM party,” Wanga said.

Minority Whip Junet Mohamed also alleged external interference, warning that January would usher in a political battle to expel what he termed party rebels. He further claimed that some ODM members were “on the payroll” of the retired president.

The accusations underscore an intensifying internal struggle within ODM, widely seen as one of the party’s most serious challenges since its formation two decades ago, even as leaders gathered to pay tribute to Jirongo’s political legacy.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA hands Isiolo South candidate nomination certificate ahead of February poll

UDA has nominated Tubi Mohamed Tubi as its candidate for the Isiolo South parliamentary by-election set for February 26, 2026, following the death of...

19 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sifuna demands vote on future of ODM amid clash over 2027 direction

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna says all major party decisions must go through the National Delegated Council as internal divisions deepen over ODM–UDA cooperation ahead...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila death ranked most consequential event of the year

Infotrak poll lists Raila Odinga’s death as the most significant event of 2025 at 30 per cent , followed by Gen Z protests at...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LIVE: Cyrus Jirongo burial underway in Lumakanda, Kakamega

The burial of former Cabinet Minister Cyrus Jirongo is underway in Lumakanda, Kakamega.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Khalwale’s dramatic torch spectacle at Jirongo’s homestead stirs debate

The torch ritual has drawn mixed reactions, with some community leaders and politicians defending it as part of cultural heritage, while others—including members of...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former two-term Shinyalu MP Daniel Lyula Khamasi passes at 79

Former Shinyalu MP Daniel Khamasi, known for championing development initiatives, has died at 79. Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa mourns his passing.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Jirongo to be laid to rest in Lumakanda later today amid contest on Tiriki rites

Former Cabinet minister Cyrus Jirongo, 64, is set to be laid to rest in Lumakanda, Kakamega County, on Tuesday following Tiriki cultural rites and...

10 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kuria scolds Matiangi’s silence amid assault on Uhuru by Ruto allies

Moses Kuria questions Fred Matiangi and Jeremiah Kioni’s silence as ODM leaders accuse former President Uhuru Kenyatta of meddling in party affairs, warning of...

1 day ago