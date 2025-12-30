Uhuru fires back at ODM, warns against attempts to weaken parties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 – Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned former Cabinet Minister Cyrus Jirongo as a staunch defender of multi-party democracy and a political heavyweight he said possessed the stature and capability to become President.

Speaking during Jirongo’s burial in Lumakanda, Kakamega County, Kenyatta praised the late politician as a custodian of democratic ideals and cautioned against efforts to weaken rival political parties for short-term political gain.

“If there was a person who truly respected and upheld multi-party democracy, then it was Cyrus Jirongo,” Kenyatta said.

“Cyrus understood the meaning of democracy — respecting political parties and working with them without destroying them.”

Ruto hand

In his remarks, the former Head of State also sought to distance himself from claims that he is attempting to destabilise the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) through proxies, allegations that have recently been levelled against him by a section of ODM leaders.

In a veiled jab at President William Ruto, Kenyatta urged the current administration to focus on selling its development agenda to Kenyans rather than engaging in political manoeuvres involving rival parties.

He called for issue-based politics, mutual respect, and the protection of democratic competition.

The remarks come amid growing tensions within ODM.

Over the weekend, senior party officials, including Chairperson Gladys Wanga, accused Kenyatta of covert interference in the party’s internal affairs.

“We want to tell President Uhuru Kenyatta that we are friends, but we will not accept you using moles to destabilise the ODM party,” Wanga said.

Minority Whip Junet Mohamed also alleged external interference, warning that January would usher in a political battle to expel what he termed party rebels. He further claimed that some ODM members were “on the payroll” of the retired president.

The accusations underscore an intensifying internal struggle within ODM, widely seen as one of the party’s most serious challenges since its formation two decades ago, even as leaders gathered to pay tribute to Jirongo’s political legacy.