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ODM Nairobi delegates endorse Winnie Odinga for Deputy Party Leader ahead of March 27 NDC

ODM Nairobi delegates have endorsed Winnie Odinga for deputy party leader to fill a leadership gap in the capital ahead of the March 27 NDC, ensuring Nairobi is represented in the party’s top structure.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 — Delegates of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) in Nairobi have settled on Winnie Odinga as their choice for deputy party leader citing lack of representation of the capital in senior leadership ahead of the March 27 National Delegates Conference (NDC).

Representatives from all seventeen constituencies in Nairobi backed he endorsement amid calls for equitable regional representation within the party’s top leadership.

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Makadara MP George Aladwa on Tuesday said the decision was a culmination of consultations over the past two months.

“We have had several meetings in the last two months to look for a representative. Every region has representation in the party. Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga left us with no representative in the Nairobi region. We as 17 constituencies in Nairobi County have proposed to have our EALA MP Winnie Odinga to represent us as deputy party leader.”

‘Regional balance’

Winnie Odinga currently serves as a Member of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), a position she was elected to on 17 November 2022 and formally sworn in on 19 December 2022 in Arusha, Tanzania.

Her five-year term runs through December 19, 2027, marking a significant step in her political career.

The endorsement comes as ODM’s top organ reaffirmed Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga as party leader in October 2025, following the passing of his brother, the late Raila Odinga.

“This being the first meeting of the committee since the passing of the party leader, the top party organ endorses Oburu Odinga as the new party leader and urges the party rank and file to accord him all necessary support and cooperation to guide the party through this difficult time,” ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said at the time.

With Winnie Odinga poised to represent Nairobi, delegates say the move addresses the city’s absence in top party leadership and strengthens regional balance within ODM ahead of the NDC.

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