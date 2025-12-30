Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The agency also warned of chilly nights dipping below 10°C in high-altitude areas near Mt Kilimanjaro in a weather bulletin covering the period from December 30 to January 5/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Met forecasts rains, heatwave and cold nights near Mt Kilimanjaro

Kenya to experience continued rains, temperatures above 30°C at the Coast and cold nights below 10°C in highlands as New Year week begins, Met says.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 — The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast continued rainfall alongside high daytime temperatures above 30°C in the Coast and northeastern regions into the New Year.

The agency also warned of chilly nights dipping below 10°C in high-altitude areas near Mt Kilimanjaro in a weather bulletin covering the period from December 30 to January 5.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the weekly outlook, KMD said rainfall will persist over several parts of the country at the start of the week before giving way to predominantly sunny and dry conditions across most regions.

“Rains are expected to continue over a few areas at the beginning of the week, mainly in the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, parts of the north-western and north-eastern regions, the coastal region and the south-eastern lowlands,” KMD said on Tuesday.

“Isolated thunderstorms and heavy rainfall may occur in these areas before conditions transition to sunny and dry weather for the remainder of the week,” it added.

According to the forecast, hot conditions will dominate large parts of the country, with daytime temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius at the Coast, in north-eastern and north-western Kenya, parts of the south-eastern lowlands, the Rift Valley and Western Kenya.

In contrast, residents in higher altitude areas should brace for cold nights, with minimum temperatures expected to fall below 10 degrees Celsius in parts of the Central Highlands, the North and Central Rift Valley, Western Kenya and areas near Mt Kilimanjaro.

The outlook comes as transport authorities, farmers and disaster response agencies remain on alert following recent episodes of heavy rainfall that triggered flooding and disrupted road networks in some regions.

KMD has advised the public to monitor daily weather updates and take necessary precautions, particularly in areas prone to flooding and lightning, even as conditions gradually shift towards drier weather in early January.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenya Met Forecasts Continued Rainfall Across Southern Kenya Amid Festive Travel

In its weekly outlook, KMD noted that rainfall will persist in several key regions, including the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley,...

6 days ago

Headlines

Man, Two Grandsons killed After Tree Crashes on home in Kisumu

The incident occurred on Thursday night after hours of intense rainfall accompanied by strong winds that battered the area.

December 19, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Poorly drained cities will flood: Kenya Met

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of flooding, landslides, and lightning strikes as heavy rains continue across Kenya, urging citizens to stay alert and...

November 4, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt on High Alert as Heavy Rains Loom – CS Ruku

CS Ruku assured Kenyans that all relevant agencies have been fully mobilized to respond swiftly to any emergencies.

August 18, 2025

World

Scorching European heatwave turns deadly in Spain, Italy and France

In Italy, two men died after becoming unwell on beaches on the island of Sardinia, and a man in his 80s died of heart...

July 3, 2025

Africa

Two dead in Italy as heatwave scorches much of Europe

In Bologna a 47-year-old died after falling ill on a construction site while a 70-year-old man was reported drowned during flash flooding at a...

July 1, 2025

World

Spain records temperature of 46C as Europe heatwave continues

Southern Spain is the worst-affected region, with temperatures in the mid-40s Celsius recorded in Seville and neighbouring areas.

June 30, 2025

Top stories

Govt Orders Temporary Evacuations in Flood-Prone Regions Amid Heavy Rains

Various parts of the country, including Nairobi, have experienced heavy rains since last week, displacing hundreds in Nyanza after River Nyando burst its banks.

November 30, 2024