Kenya Met said moderate to heavy rainfall is expected between 3pm on February 21 and 6pm on February 25, with a moderate probability of occurrence ranging between 33 and 66 per cent/FILE

Africa

Rains to continue until March, says the weatherman

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has confirmed the dowpour will continue into the first week of March.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 25 – Kenyans have been advised to brace for a continiuation of the rains that have been pounding parts of Kenya, causing flash floods and some seasonal rivers bust their banks.

“The current heavy rainfall of more than 20mm in 24 hours being experienced over several parts of the country is expected to continue from 25th to 28th February 2026 and likely to spread to parts of the Northeastern.”

He pointed that the intensity is projected to decrease by 1 st March 2026 over the Southeastern lowlands, the Coastal region, and the Highlands East of the Rift Valley (including Nairobi)”, read the advisory.

