Heavy Rains to Persist Across Several Counties Until March

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Feb 25-The Kenya Meteorological Department has revised its heavy rainfall alert, warning that widespread downpours will continue to pound several regions of the country into early March.

In its latest update, the department rated the expected rainfall as moderate to heavy, with a likelihood of occurrence placed between 33 and 66 per cent. The advisory came into effect at 4.00 pm on February 25, 2026, and will run until 9.00 pm on March 3, 2026.

Forecasters say areas already recording more than 20 millimetres of rain within a 24-hour period will continue to receive substantial rainfall from February 25 to February 28. The weather system is also forecast to expand into parts of the Northeastern region.

While rainfall is expected to gradually subside from March 1 across the Southeastern lowlands, the Coastal belt and the Highlands East of the Rift Valley including Nairobi  heavy downpours are likely to persist in the Lake Victoria Basin and the Highlands West of the Rift Valley through March 3.

Counties set to experience significant rainfall include Migori, Nyamira, Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega, Vihiga, West Pokot, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Kisii, Kericho, Bomet and Kiambu.

The advisory also covers Embu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Laikipia, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Nairobi, Narok, Kajiado, Makueni, Machakos, Taita-Taveta, Kitui, Kwale, Mombasa, Tana River and Kilifi, as well as parts of Isiolo, Marsabit and Garissa counties.

Residents in the affected areas have been cautioned to stay alert for possible flooding, flash floods and reduced visibility. The department warned that rising waters could occur even in locations that have not experienced heavy rainfall, particularly in downstream and low-lying areas.

Kenyans have further been advised to avoid attempting to cross flooded roads or walking through moving water, and to keep away from open fields, tall trees and grilled windows during storms to minimise the risk of lightning strikes.

Earlier, in a routine weather outlook dated February 20, 2026, the department had identified 22 counties that were expected to continue experiencing heavy rainfall until February 26.

Among those listed were Tana River, Mombasa, Kericho, Nairobi, Machakos, Narok, Kisii, Migori and Nandi.

In the update signed by acting Director Edward Muriuki, the department noted that rainfall over the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley and the highlands on both sides of the Rift  including Nairobi  was forecast to intensify to above 20 millimetres within 24 hours on February 21, 2026.

The statement added that precipitation was expected to rise further to more than 30 millimetres within 24 hours on February 22, 23 and 24, spreading to the Southeastern lowlands and the Coastal region, especially the South Coast, before easing on February 25, 2026.

