KWS said the Malindi–Sala Gate route and the Sala Gate–Aruba area stretch are currently inaccessible due to flooding and poor road conditions caused by persistent downpours/KWS

KWS issues advisory as heavy rains cut off access to Tsavo East National Park

Kenya Wildlife Service warns visitors of impassable routes to Tsavo East National Park due to flooding, as the Kenya Meteorological Department issues a heavy rainfall alert affecting multiple counties.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 — The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has issued a public advisory to visitors and tour operators planning to access Tsavo East National Park following ongoing heavy rainfall that has rendered key access routes impassable.

In a notice released on Friday, KWS said the Malindi–Sala Gate route and the Sala Gate–Aruba area stretch are currently inaccessible due to flooding and poor road conditions caused by persistent downpours.

“Visitor safety remains our highest priority, and we sincerely appreciate your cooperation and understanding during these temporary disruptions,” the agency said.

KWS has advised visitors to use Bachuma Gate and Voi Gate (via Voi) until conditions improve.

The agency noted that further updates will be shared once the situation stabilises.

The advisory comes amid a revised heavy rainfall alert issued by the Kenya Meteorological Department, warning that widespread downpours will continue affecting several regions across the country into early March.

In its latest update, the department rated the expected rainfall as moderate to heavy, with a 33 to 66 per cent probability of occurrence.

Rainfall advisory

The advisory took effect at 4pm on February 25, 2026, and will remain in force until 9pm on March 3, 2026.

Forecasters indicated that areas already receiving more than 20 millimetres of rainfall within a 24-hour period are likely to continue experiencing substantial precipitation between February 25 and February 28.

The weather system is also expected to expand into parts of the Northeastern region.

While rainfall is projected to gradually subside from March 1 across the Southeastern lowlands, the Coastal belt, and the Highlands East of the Rift Valley — including Nairobi — heavy downpours are forecast to persist in the Lake Victoria Basin and the Highlands West of the Rift Valley through March 3.

Counties expected to experience significant rainfall include:

Migori, Nyamira, Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega, Vihiga, West Pokot, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Kisii, Kericho, Bomet, and Kiambu.

The advisory also covers Embu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Laikipia, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Nairobi, Narok, Kajiado, Makueni, Machakos, Taita-Taveta, Kitui, Kwale, Mombasa, Tana River, and Kilifi, as well as parts of Isiolo, Marsabit, and Garissa counties.

Residents in affected areas have been urged to remain vigilant for possible flooding, flash floods, and reduced visibility.

The department warned that rising water levels could occur even in areas not directly experiencing heavy rainfall, particularly in downstream and low-lying locations.

Kenyans have further been cautioned against attempting to cross flooded roads or walk through moving water, and advised to avoid open fields, tall trees, and grilled windows during storms to minimise the risk of lightning strikes.

