Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba

NATIONAL NEWS

MoE to open second Grade 10 revision window on January 6

MoE announced that 88 per cent of learners have been successfully placed in Grade 10 of Senior School saying the placement process aligned learners with their original or revised choices.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 — The Ministry of Education will open the second window for revision of Grade 10 choices on January 6, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has said.

“Following the initial placement, we received a total of 355,457 applications for review, with each learner allowed to lodge up to four applications,” he said.

“Applications from 211,636 learners have been approved. The remaining applications were declined, largely due to the absence of the preferred subject combinations or insufficient capacity in the selected schools,” he added.

The placement process, which began on December 14 and released initial results on December 19, allowed learners to seek review of their placements between December 23 and 29.

Popular schools, including Alliance High School, Kenya High School, and Mangu High School, recorded up to 20,000 applications each, despite having an average capacity of 500 slots.

The ministry said 51 per cent of learners are placed in the STEM pathway, 38 per cent in Social Sciences, and 11 per cent in the Arts and Sports Science pathway.

Learners who wish to seek further review will have until January 9 to lodge applications.

The ministry also confirmed that joining instructions are now available for download on the placement portal.

