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Education ministry clarifies Ksh95 capitation allocation for primary school learners

He explained that the capitation is calculated based on specific expenditure categories, also known as vote heads, which reflect the estimated cost of educating each learner.

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NAIROBI,Kenya May 30 – The Ministry of Education has clarified that the Ksh95 figure referenced in a recent circular represents only one component of the total capitation allocated per learner.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, April 29, Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said the annual capitation for each learner in public primary schools remains Ksh1,400, and is released in instalments throughout the school year.

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“The approved capitation for a primary school learner is Ksh1,400 per year. These funds are disbursed by the National Treasury to the Ministry of Education on a termly basis in the ratio of 50:30:20,” said Bitok.

He explained that the capitation is calculated based on specific expenditure categories, also known as vote heads, which reflect the estimated cost of educating each learner.

“The capitation amount is determined using clear expenditure lines based on the projected costs incurred for each learner,” he said.

Bitok added that once the Ministry receives funds from the National Treasury, it releases the money to schools alongside a circular outlining how the allocation should be utilised under the various vote heads.

“Upon receipt of the funds, and based on the exact amount received, the Ministry of Education disburses the allocation with an accompanying circular detailing the expenditure breakdown,” he said.

According to the ministry, the Ksh95.25 allocation per learner was specifically earmarked for teaching and learning materials, including textbooks and stationery.

A further Ksh93.08 per learner was allocated for school operations, covering expenses such as local transport and travel, electricity, water and conservancy, administration, activity fees, maintenance and improvement, as well as examinations.

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