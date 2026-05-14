UASU welcomes appoitments of VC, DVC Finance at UoN urging consultative leadership

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 — The Universities’ Academic Staff Union (UASU), University of Nairobi Chapter, has welcomed the appointment of Prof. Ayub Njoroge Gitau as the 9th Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nairobi expressing optimism over a fresh phase of stability and constructive engagement at the institution.

The University Council named Prof Gitau alongside Prof. Josiah Omollo Aduda as Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Finance, Planning and Development following a special sitting on Wednesday, marking a key leadership transition at Kenya’s premier public university after a period of administrative uncertainty.

UASU congratulated Prof. Gitau on his appointment, saying it looked forward to a leadership approach grounded in consultation, inclusivity, integrity, and recognition of academic staff as central to the university’s core mandate.

“We look forward to a new era of leadership founded on consultation, integrity, inclusivity, and respect for the indispensable role played by academic staff in advancing the University’s teaching, research, innovation and community service mandate,” the union stated on Thursday.

The union said it remained committed to working collaboratively with the new Vice-Chancellor to promote staff welfare and academic excellence, emphasizing the importance of open communication and mutual respect in strengthening the institution.

“We express our commitment to working collaboratively with the new Vice-Chancellor in promoting staff welfare and academic excellence. We believe that through open communication, mutual respect and genuine dialogue, we can collectively build a vibrant and supportive environment for learning, teaching, research and professional growth,” UASU added.

The latest appointments come after a prolonged leadership dispute at the university in 2025, when governance concerns and competing administrative decisions triggered uncertainty over top leadership positions.

In May 2025, Kenya’s then Ambassador to Belgium, Prof. Bitange Ndemo, declined his appointment as Vice-Chancellor, citing procedural irregularities in the recruitment process.

The decision followed concerns over compliance with statutory requirements under the Universities Act and disputes over consultation procedures involving the Ministry of Education and the University Council.

The Ministry of Education had earlier faulted the University Council leadership over unilateral appointment decisions, stating that such actions contravened governance procedures and lacked required consultation with the Cabinet Secretary and other stakeholders.

The ministry reaffirmed that due process under the Universities Act, 2012, must be followed in all senior university appointments.

The Council, chaired by Chacha Nyaogotti, has since moved to stabilize leadership at the institution, with Prof. Ayub Gitau now taking over as substantive Vice-Chancellor as part of efforts to restore order, strengthen governance, and reposition the university for improved performance and global competitiveness.

UASU also welcomed the appointment of Prof. Aduda as DVC Finance, Planning and Development, noting the critical role of the division in supporting the university’s teaching, research, innovation, and community service functions.

“The Union recognizes the critical role of the Finance, Planning and Development Division in ensuring the creation of an enabling environment for teaching, research, innovation and community service,” it said.

The union expressed confidence that under Prof. Aduda’s leadership, the division would prioritize transparency, consultation, and policies aimed at strengthening both academic excellence and staff welfare.

UASU reaffirmed its commitment to working with university management to build an inclusive, stable, and thriving academic environment that safeguards staff interests and supports the institution’s broader mission.