TSC appoints Commissioner Sharon Kisire as new Vice Chairperson

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 — The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has appointed Commissioner Sharon Kisire as its new Vice Chairperson, effective May 21, 2026.

Her appointment follows the end of the tenure of outgoing Vice Chairperson Leila Ali Abdi.

Kisire, who has served as a TSC Commissioner since 2021, is well acquainted with the operations of the Commission.

In a brief statement issued on Saturday, the Commission confirmed the leadership change, describing it as part of its ongoing governance and institutional continuity processes.

“Join us in wishing CS Sharon J. Kisire all the best in her new leadership role,” TSC said.

Kisire was among five commissioners nominated during the administration of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and has since played a role in key policy and administrative decisions within the institution.

In her new capacity, she is expected to support the Chairperson in providing strategic leadership, guiding policy implementation, and strengthening coordination in the execution of the Commission’s constitutional mandate.

With more than two decades of experience in human resource management and organisational leadership, Kisire brings extensive expertise from both the public and private sectors.

She has previously held senior leadership positions in several institutions and built a strong track record in workforce management and institutional governance.

Kisire also served as Head of HR Consulting at Powerhouse HR Consulting, LLC, where she advised organisations on human capital development, organisational restructuring, and governance systems.

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and Anthropology, as well as a Master of Arts in Criminology from Kenyatta University.

She also possesses a postgraduate diploma in Human Resources and is a Certified Public Secretary (CPS-K) accredited by KASNEB.

Her appointment comes at a time when the TSC is implementing wide-ranging reforms aimed at improving teacher management, strengthening accountability systems, and enhancing service delivery across the education sector.

The Commission, established under Article 237 of the Constitution of Kenya, is mandated to register, employ, deploy, and discipline teachers in public institutions nationwide.

The leadership change also comes amid ongoing recruitment efforts for two additional commissioner positions, with a selection panel currently inviting applications to fill vacancies within the Commission’s top management structure.