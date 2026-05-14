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Bitok urged school managers to adopt student-centred approaches aimed at preventing disruptions and safeguarding uninterrupted learning/FILE

EDUCATION

PS Bitok urges collective action to detect triggers of unrest in schools amid spike

PS Julius Bitok has urged education stakeholders to identify triggers of school unrest and adopt student-centred approaches amid rising cases nationwide.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 — Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has called for collective and proactive action among education stakeholders to identify and address early triggers of unrest in schools, as the country records a spike in student unrest.

Speaking during a virtual meeting with high school principals on Thursday, regional and county education officials, sub-county officers, and senior ministry staff, Bitok urged school managers to adopt student-centred approaches aimed at preventing disruptions and safeguarding uninterrupted learning.

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The meeting was convened to assess emerging cases of unrest in secondary schools and develop urgent interventions to stabilize the education sector during the current term.

“We are aware of incidences of unrest in some of our schools which have unfortunately interfered with smooth learning and the closure of some institutions. We must be on the lookout for the triggers to effectively preempt them,” the PS said.

Grassroots education officials briefed the PS on the situation in their jurisdictions, highlighting challenges affecting learning institutions and sharing experiences in managing emerging tensions.

They attributed the unrest to weak communication channels between students and school administrations, limited learner involvement in decision-making, harsh disciplinary practices, and exam-related pressure. Other factors cited included poor learning environments, peer influence, drug and substance abuse, social media influence, and gaps in guidance and counseling.

Bitok stressed the need for strengthened communication systems within schools involving students, teachers, parents, and administrators to promote trust, openness, and timely resolution of grievances.

He further directed school leaders to actively involve learners in decision-making processes, noting that participation fosters responsibility and a stronger sense of belonging.

On discipline, the PS called for fair, supportive, and corrective approaches, warning against punitive measures that may escalate tensions within learning institutions.

“Discipline should be fair, supportive, and corrective. Schools must create environments where learners feel heard, respected, and supported,” he said.

The PS also emphasized the strengthening of guidance and counseling departments to provide psychosocial support and mentorship for learners facing academic and emotional pressures.

He further urged schools to intensify efforts against drug and substance abuse, improve student welfare, and promote responsible use of social media through digital literacy initiatives.

Bitok appealed for coordinated support from all stakeholders to nurture safe, inclusive, disciplined, and learner-friendly institutions.

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