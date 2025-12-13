Governors push tourism revenue-sharing model for counties hosting National Parks

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – Council of Governors Vice-Chairman Muthomi Njuki has called on the National Government to enter into partnership agreements with counties that border national parks, similar to the arrangements with Kajiado and Narok counties over Amboseli and Maasai Mara national parks, to ensure local communities benefit financially from tourism.

Speaking in line with the 62nd Jamhuri Day theme on tourism and wildlife conservation, Njuki, who is also the Tharaka Nithi Governor, emphasized the need for host counties to receive a fair share of revenue generated by tourists visiting their regions.

He noted that several tourist sites in Tharaka Nithi significantly contribute to the national economy but offer minimal direct benefits to local communities tasked with conserving and maintaining the parks.

Addressing residents at the newly constructed Kajiunduthi Stadium in Muthambi Ward, Maara Constituency, the governor urged locals to uphold high conservation standards as he pushed for equitable revenue-sharing frameworks.

Governor Njuki cited the partnership between the National Government and Narok and Kajiado counties as a successful model, noting that it has boosted local revenue collection and improved livelihoods in those regions.

In a strongly worded warning against environmental degradation, the governor, alongside County Commissioner David Gitonga, cautioned individuals involved in illegal logging and forest encroachment, saying such activities threaten fragile ecosystems. They noted that the affected forests are habitats for the rare pancake tortoise.

County Commissioner Gitonga also raised concerns over the rising cases of teenage pregnancies, revealing that government monitoring has shown many perpetrators are adults above 18 years targeting minors.

On the issue of illicit alcohol, the county leadership called for stricter enforcement, citing reports that some licensed traders are illegally selling unregulated brews to supplement their income.

Both county and national government officials reaffirmed their commitment to working collaboratively to promote unified development and improve the welfare of residents.

