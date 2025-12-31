Xi emphasizes strong start for 15th Five-Year Plan period

BEIJING, China, Dec 31 — President Xi Jinping on Wednesday emphasized efforts to achieve a strong start for the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-30).

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a gathering held by China’s top political advisory body to usher in the new year.

Extending New Year greetings, Xi urged the entire Party and people of all ethnic groups in the country to unite even more closely and continuously open up new prospects for advancing Chinese modernization.

He hailed 2025 as an extraordinary year, when China accomplished main economic and social development goals, demonstrated strong economic resilience and vitality, and maintained overall social stability.

The past year also marked the conclusion of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25), with China’s overall national strength reaching a new level, Xi said.

As 2026 marks the start of the 15th Five-Year Plan, he called for efforts from different aspects to achieve a good start for the new period.

Xi stressed that the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the political advisory body, should focus its consultative and deliberative work on the formulation and implementation of the 15th Five-Year Plan, to gather extensive support and strength for advancing Chinese modernization.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the CPPCC, presided over the gathering.

Other Party and state leaders including Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng attended the event.

Performers presented a show on site.

